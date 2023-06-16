LIMASSOL, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / AIM Capital is a limited liability company headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus. It is 99.38% owned by Linea (CY) Ltd. AIM Capital holds majority stakes in EuroChem Group AG and SUEK JSC, which are the top-level holding entities for the EuroChem group and the SUEK group, respectively.





AIM Capital has implemented a transparent structure of ownership and oversight amid sanctions

The ultimate control of the Group lies with Linetrust PTC Ltd, a private trust company that acts as a trustee for an irrevocable discretionary trust known as Firstline Trust.

Under the supervision of the trustee, Linea (CY) Ltd and AIM Capital Ltd have made significant progress in enhancing their compliance strategies, internal control systems, and governance over the past year.

Linea (CY) Ltd and AIM Capital Ltd are led by management teams that benefit from the guidance of the experienced and reputable board of directors of Linetrust PTC Ltd. The Board of Directors, chaired by Mr. Ronald Kenneth Noble, former INTERPOL Secretary-General, includes directors Mr. Yiorgos Lillikas and Ms. Irina Loutchina Skittides. The strategic and day-to-day management of these companies is carried out by their respective Boards of Directors and management teams. The directors bring a wealth of expertise and leadership to Linea (CY) Ltd and AIM Capital Ltd, enabling them to remain competitive and navigate the complex business landscape.

The board of directors of Linetrust PTC Ltd provides oversight and guidance to the management teams of the companies. They set strategic goals and monitor progress towards achieving them, ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations, as well as managing risks appropriately.

The strength of AIM's compliance framework is evident in its alignment with the EU's latest guidance on compliance firewalls, issued on May 3rd, 2023. Remarkably, AIM achieves this level of robustness despite not being controlled by any individual or entity targeted with restrictive measures. This achievement can be attributed to the concerted efforts of Linea (CY) Ltd and AIM Capital Ltd, who have diligently enhanced their compliance and governance over the past year under the supervision of Linetrust PTC Ltd.

AIM Capital Ltd and Linea are dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards in all their business dealings. They have implemented a robust compliance program, including regular training for all employees, to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

