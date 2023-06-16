Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2023) - HealingMaps Inc. ("HealingMaps") the world's most informative and trusted psychedelic therapy search site, is pleased to announce the addition of renowned members to its advisory board and team and its participation in the highly anticipated MAPS Psychedelic Science Conference.

HealingMaps is excited to welcome Toby Negrin to its advisory board. Toby has spent nearly two decades building community-centered internet-scale products and technologies with emphasis on social ROI. Recently, as Chief Product Officer at the Wikimedia Foundation, he lead the department that collaborated with Wikimedia communities to develop software products that operate Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. Toby spearheaded an expansion of their analytics efforts, built a team focused on people who utilize the content developed by Wikimedia's volunteers, and championed the development of intuitive mobile interfaces and applications. Toby was also instrumental in creating the New Readers program, helping people discover and benefit from Wikimedia's projects in developing countries. With an MBA from TiasNimbas Business School in the Netherlands, Toby's international experience and passion for community-driven initiatives make him a respected tech industry leader. "Our society desperately needs new solutions to pervasive issues with mental health and I'm incredibly excited by HealingMaps' vision around psychedelic medicine. It's an honor to bring my pro-social product development experience to their advisory board."

HealingMaps is delighted to introduce editorial director, Reilly Capps. Reilly has written about the psychedelic industry for Rooster Magazine, The Washington Post, Third Wave, and the MAPS Bulletin, among others. "It's a huge thrill to be with the team at HealingMaps. We're telling compelling stories about real people, from mushroom therapists in Oregon to veterans using ibogaine in Kentucky. HealingMaps has an important role in showing how psychedelics can connect folks to themselves, their families, retreats, clinics, and something bigger. I'm really glad to play a part."

HealingMaps is pleased to announce its involvement in Psychedelic Science 2023, the breakthrough conference hosted by Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS). This conference is the perfect venue for HealingMaps to share updates, interact with industry pioneers, and engage in conversations that will advance the implementation of these innovative therapies.

"I'm thrilled to introduce our new team members as we gear up for Psychedelic Science 2023 and beyond," said HealingMaps CEO, Cory Jones. "Their wisdom and profound insights, combined with our active involvement in the conference, will supercharge our next phase. We help people across the globe find much-needed mental health therapies and we're committed to shaping the vital infrastructure for this rapidly emerging industry."

About HealingMaps

HealingMaps was created as a source for individuals looking for accurate and honest information about psychedelic-assisted therapy and to find qualified local providers. Inspired by ground-breaking research and expanding access to these treatments, HealingMaps is the world's most informative and trusted psychedelic-therapy search site.

For more information:

Cory Jones, CEO

718 781 4894

cory@healingmaps.com

https://healingmaps.com/

