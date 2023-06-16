FnF Research: Polymers Market size to grow by USD 19.3 billion from 2023 to 2030; Growing application of products in various end-use sectors to boost the market growth - Facts & Factor

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global polymers market size was nearly $17.1 billion in 2022 and is set to increase to about $19.3 billion by 2030 along with securing the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/polymers-market

Polymers Market: Overview

Polymers are materials comprising large molecules referred to as macromolecules and comprising repeating subunits. Owing to its slew of beneficial features, both natural & synthetic polymers play an essential role in day-to-day lives. Polymers include both synthetic and natural ones. Reportedly, synthetic polymers include Teflon, nylon, epoxy, polyethylene, and polyester. Moreover, natural polymers occur naturally and can be derived easily. Sometimes, they are water-based and include proteins, silk, cellulose, DNA, and wool.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/polymers-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global polymers market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 3.5% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global polymers market size was evaluated at nearly $17.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $19.3 billion by 2030.

The global polymers market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to polymers also exhibiting exceptional properties such as sterilization ease, permeability, and high resistance to product aging as well as resistance to biological decay.

Based on the type, the thermoplastics segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the global market share over the forecast timeline.

In terms of base material, the polyethylene segment is projected to record the largest CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

On the basis of application, the automotive segment is set to register the fastest CAGR over the period from 2023 to 2030.

Region-wise, the North American polymers market is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment period.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Polymers Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Thermoplastics, Elastomers, and Thermosets), By Base Material (Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, and Polyethylene Terephthalate), By Application (Packaging, Agriculture, Construction, Electric & Electronics, Automotive, and Textile), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Polymers Market: Growth Drivers

Growing application of products in various end-use sectors to embellish the global market space.

Humungous demand for polymers for producing paper-based items, metals, and glass due to their favorable characteristics including durability & lightweight will proliferate the size of the polymers market globally. In addition to this, polymers are cost-efficient and are highly popular in a plethora of end-use sectors. Apart from this, the large-scale use of polymers in the automotive and packaging industries will spur the expansion of the global market. Moreover, the immense application of polymers in PVC materials utilized in the production of PVC pipes & containers as well as PVC bottles will embellish the growth of the market across the globe.

Nevertheless, a rise in environmental pollution owing to the emission of carbons from polymers can decimate the global polymers industry expansion. However, the polymers such as thermosets, thermoplastics, and elastomers used in electrical as well as electronics industries will help the industry explore the untapped potential of growth in emerging economies as well as unravel new horizons of growth in these regions. This will also nullify the negative impact of hindrances on the global industry.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/polymers-market

Global Polymers Market: Segmentation

The global polymers market is segregated into type, base material, application, and region.

The type segment of the polymers market is subdivided into thermoplastics, elastomers, and thermosets segments. Furthermore, the thermoplastics segment, which contributed more than two-thirds of the global market share in 2022, is predicted to establish its segmental dominance in the coming years.

The segmental surge in the forthcoming years can be attributed to the massive use of thermoplastics in the food & beverages sector owing to its massive mechanical strength, manufacturing ease, and cost proficiency. Additionally, thermoplastics find their use in lightweight constructions, window frames, storage tanks, and panels.

On the basis of base material, the polymers industry across the globe is divided into polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, polypropylene, polystyrene, and polyethylene terephthalate segments. The polyethylene segment, which held nearly 60% of the global industry share in 2022, is set to register the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years.

The expansion of the segment in the analysis timeframe can be owing to the escalating demand for polyethylene in construction activities. Apart from this, the base material finds several applications in the packaging of various food & beverages as well as household sector.

In terms of application, the polymers market across the globe is segmented into packaging, agriculture, construction, electric & electronics, automotive, and textile segments. Moreover, the automotive segment, which dominated the segmental growth in 2022, is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR in the forthcoming years. The segmental growth over the forecast timeline can be due to the immense demand for lightweight materials such as ceramics & metals. It also minimizes the weight of vehicles, thereby leading to low carbon emissions.

Recent Developments:

In the first half of 2022, BASF SE, a chemicals firm, introduced high-performing solutions for plastic recycling based on plastic grade, cleaning process, and recycled material. The initiative will expedite the growth of the polymers business across the globe.

BASF SE, a chemicals firm, introduced high-performing solutions for plastic recycling based on plastic grade, cleaning process, and recycled material. The initiative will expedite the growth of the polymers business across the globe. In the second half of 2021, BASF SE and WPO Polymers, a key producer of composite materials, joined hands for distributing ecovio polymers in countries such as Portugal and Spain. The move will contribute majorly to the size of the polymers industry in Europe.

BASF SE and WPO Polymers, a key producer of composite materials, joined hands for distributing ecovio polymers in countries such as Portugal and Spain. The move will contribute majorly to the size of the polymers industry in Europe. In the first half of 2019, BASF SE & SIBUR, a petrochemicals firm based in Russia, signed a strategic partnership for manufacturing new polymers at the latter's polymer R&D lab in Russia. The strategic move will foster the demand for polymer across the European continent.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/polymers-market

List of Key Players in Polymers Market:

ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

LyondellBasell Industries

Sinopec Corporation

Dow Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

SABIC

LG Chemicals

Formoso Plastics Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Covestro AG

Braskem

Eastman Chemical Company

INEOUS Group Holdings SA

Solvay SA

Arkema SA

Others

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Polymers Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Polymers Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Polymers Market Industry?

What segments does the Polymers Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Polymers Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 17.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 19.3 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 3.5% 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Segments Covered By Type, Base Material, Application, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries, Sinopec Corporation, Dow Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, SABIC, LG Chemicals, Formoso Plastics Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Covestro AG, Braskem, Eastman Chemical Company, INEOUS Group Holdings SA, Solvay SA, Arkema SA, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/polymers-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/polymers-market

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific to contribute a major revenue share to the global polymers market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific, which accounted lucratively towards the global polymers market revenue in 2022, is anticipated to maintain its numero uno status during the forecast period. The regional market expansion over 2023-2030 can be due to a rise in per capita income, low labor costs, and reduced raw material costs. An increase in product penetration in the petrochemical and plastic sectors in China and India will proliferate the size of the regional market in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, the North American polymers industry, which contributed nearly more than 40% of the global industry share in 2022, is set to record the fastest CAGR over 2023-2030. The factors that are projected to measure the growth of the regional market include thriving automotive and construction sectors with growing populations in countries such as Canada and the U.S.

Global Polymers Market is segmented as follows:

Polymers Market: By Type Outlook (2023-2030)

Thermoplastics

Elastomers

Thermosets

Polymers Market: By Base Material Outlook (2023-2030)

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polymers Market: By Application Outlook (2023-2030)

Packaging

Agriculture

Construction

Electric & Electronics

Automotive

Textile

Polymers Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-polymers-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Plastic Waste Management Market : According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global plastic waste management market size is valued at USD 36.87 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 46.87 billion during 2023-2030. The market is expected to grow at an annual compound rate of 4.50% during the forecast period.

According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global plastic waste management market size is valued at USD 36.87 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 46.87 billion during 2023-2030. The market is expected to grow at an annual compound rate of 4.50% during the forecast period. Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market size was worth around USD 6.12 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 7.52 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.45% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market size was worth around USD 6.12 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 7.52 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.45% between 2022 and 2030. Firefighting Foam Market : According to Facts and Factors, the global firefighting foam market size was worth around USD 5.51 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6.72 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.81% between 2023 and 2030.

According to Facts and Factors, the global firefighting foam market size was worth around USD 5.51 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6.72 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.81% between 2023 and 2030. Hydrophobic Coatings Market : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global hydrophobic coatings market size was worth around USD 1.92 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.05 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.1% between 2023 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global hydrophobic coatings market size was worth around USD 1.92 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.05 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.1% between 2023 and 2030. Graphene Composites Market: According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global graphene composites market size was worth around USD 14 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 130 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 38.81% between 2023 and 2030.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polymers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-19-3-billion-from-2023-to-2030-growing-application-of-products-in-various-end-use-sectors-to-boost-the-market-growth---facts--factor-301853251.html