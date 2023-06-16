Anthony Watson, Group Chief Executive and Founder of The Bank of London has been appointed Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in His Majesty The King's inaugural Birthday Honours for services to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender (LGBT) community, for Equality and to Diversity.

Anthony, a veteran of both Wall Street and the City of London and only one of a few people in the world to successfully launch financial disrupters in both the United States and the United Kingdom, has a distinguished career as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and leading LGBT rights advocate.

The King's Birthday Honours recognises the achievements and services of people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, and from all walks of life. The CBE is the highest-ranking Order of the British Empire Honours (excluding Knighthood/Damehood) and is senior in order of precedence to the OBE, MBE and BEM.

Harvey Schwartz, Group Chairperson of The Bank of London says: "On behalf of our Board and everyone at our firm, I would like to congratulate Anthony on this tremendous honour, which has been bestowed for his tireless support to the LGBT community. As Britain's only gay bank CEO, and the first LGBT person in Europe to found a bank, he leads our firm daily with pride, passion and courage."

Anthony Watson CBE, Group Chief Executive Founder of The Bank of London, said: "I am quite literally stunned and humbled at being appointed CBE by His Majesty The King for services to the LGBT Community, for Equality and to Diversity. I accept this honour with immense gratitude."

About The Bank of London

The Bank of London is a principal clearing bank of the United Kingdom and the only mass-commercial sovereign-system reserve bank in the world. The bank prioritises the preservation of depositor's money and market stability over credit risk or chasing high returns.

As a mass-commercial sovereign-system reserve bank, The Bank of London does not generate credit, liquidity, or investment risk. No depositors' money is ever loaned, leveraged, or invested. All depositor's money is held in full and unencumbered at the Central Bank (Bank of England). 100% of depositor's money is liquid and immediately available upon demand, in-full, en masse.

Who The Bank of London Serves

The bank provides commercial banking solutions for all company and organisation types across most industries, offering:

Agency, clearing, payment and settlement solutions for regulated and non-regulated domestic and international companies;

Direct Commercial Banking, serving small and medium businesses as well as corporate, government and institutional clients with an array of account, custody, FX, transaction, and treasury solutions;

Embedded Banking (As-A-Service), enabling companies to fully embed regulated banking products into their own customer offerings, under their own brand and powered by our bank licence and platform.

The Bank of London, with headquarters in London and offices in New York, Belfast, Charlotte (North Carolina), and Luxembourg, is authorised by the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

For more information visit: thebankoflondon.com, or on Twitter and Instagram at: @thebankoflondon.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616050677/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries:



The Bank of London

Gavin Haycock

Gavin.haycock@thebankoflondon.com

+44(0) 7557 038031



Powerscourt

Andy Smith?

andy.smith@powerscourt-group.com?

+44(0) 7872 604889?