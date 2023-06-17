Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 17.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.06.2023 | 01:30
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Powering Forward: SOFAR All-scenario PV & ESS Innovations Pave the Way for a Greener Tomorrow

MUNICH, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFAR, the global leading provider of PV & ESS solutions, held the Powering Forward New Product Launch, unveiling its latest technological innovation microinverter system, the SOFAR PowerNano, and the C&I ESS PowerIn made a stunning debut at Intersolar, officially completing an all-scenario solution portfolio covering residential, C&I and utility sectors, ranging from micro to utility solutions.

SOFAR booth

SOFAR PowerNano - Microinverter System for Future Home Energy

Designed for digital home energy of the future, PowerNano is suitable for all-scenario applications through a combination of microinverter, smart home hub and AC battery, providing an easy-to-distribute, easy-to-install and easy-to-use solution that maximizes the ROI of installing solar PV at home. On the basis of solar coupling with energy storage, the system ensures ultimate safety integrating RSD, IP67 and a DC voltage<60V. Perfectly compatible with 182/210mm high power PV modules, the system is able to realize up to 5% increase in energy yields. What's more, the plug-and-play installation and maintenance is extremely easy, suitable for non-professionals.

By virtue of the proven competitiveness of PowerNano, SOFAR proudly signed MoUs of 200 thousand sets with PowR Group, Elicity, PV Selected and Vögelin GmbH, marking a crucial chapter of its journey towards net-zero ambition.

SOFAR PowerIn -Maximize Your Rooftop Values

In the meantime, SOFAR has also launched PowerIn tailored for C&I energy storage. The pack-level active balancing helps increase usable battery energy by 5%. With the compatibility with 182/210mm high power modules, the DC/AC ratio reaches 1.5+ with lower LCOE. In addition to AFCI, it features 3-layer protection, thermal runaway protection and cloud monitoring to ensure optimal safety. To further simplify O&M, PowerIn offers modular design combined with maintenance-free spare batteries for direct replacement, significantly lowering labor costs and initial investment costs.

Convinced by the proven capability to offer significant cost savings and ensure a stable power supply, PVO International, Bet Solar and PowR Group also signed MoUs of PowerIn with a total capacity of 1.5GW, emphasizing SOFAR's strength and influence in energy storage sector.

SOFAR PowerMaster & PowerMega - Optimal Utility Solutions

PowerMaster is an industry-leading solution embodied with cutting-edge technologies. As a safe and reliable solution to ensure grid resilience amidst demanding market operating conditions, it adopts an innovative air and liquid hybrid cooling system. With a max. efficiency of 99.05% and 20A input current per MPPT, PowerMega enables higher power yields. Featuring IP66 and C5-M anti-corrosion, the 350kW inverter manages to survive harsh environments with a working temperature from -30? to 60?.

Apart from these, a full range of PV & ESS solutions tailored for residential, C&I and utility scenarios are also on display, including SOFAR flagship SOFAR 5~20kW residential ESS, 3.3~12kW residential PV, 30~50kW C&I PV, and integrated residential ESS PowerAll.

Guy Rong, Senior Vice President of SOFAR, believes that the releasing of SOFAR PowerNano and PowerIn represents a landmark step towards global net-zero goals through an all-scenario solution portfolio. "It demonstrates our commitment to accelerating the penetration of affordable renewable energy. By leveraging our R&D capacity, we hope to continue innovation and bring forth solutions to power forward a sustainable future for all," he added.

About SOFAR

SOFAR is a global leading provider of solar PV and energy storage solutions and committed to be the leader of digital energy solutions with a comprehensive portfolio, including PV inverters, hybrid inverters, battery storage system, central energy storage and smart energy management solutions for residential, C&I, and utility-scale applications. By 2021, SOFAR entered the TOP5 Global Hybrid Inverter Brands, set up a global R&D network with three R&D centers and two manufacturing bases. In 2022, SOFAR annual production capacity reached 10GW for PV & storage inverters and 1GWh for batteries. By 2022, SOFAR has shipped over 18GW inverters to more than 100 countries and regions around the world.

Learn more: https://www.sofarsolar.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104337/Image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/powering-forward-sofar-all-scenario-pv--ess-innovations-pave-the-way-for-a-greener-tomorrow-301853591.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.