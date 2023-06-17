Parkdean Resorts: Staycation scramble as airline worries have Brits turning their backs on foreign holidays

LONDON, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Searches for caravan and lodge holidays in Cornwall have increased by up to 174% as Brits desperately try to avoid air travel woes this summer.

The threat of cancellations caused by pilot and security strikes is having a huge impact on consumer confidence, as Google searches for cancellation insurance more than doubled in the last week.

Data from the UK's leading holiday park operator, Parkdean Resorts, which operates 66 parks across the UK, including 8 in Cornwall, shows that Crantock Beach Holiday Park, near Newquay, has seen the biggest increase in searches, with a 174% leap in the last three months. Other popular destinations include Lizard Point, Looe Bay, Newquay and Holywell Bay. Overall, searches relating to caravan holidays in Cornwall are up 83% in the last three months, and 22% year-on-year.

Parkdean Resorts currently has a limited number of caravans and lodges available in Cornwall. Seven night stays in July start at just £459, or £569 in school holidays, while seven nights in July at Crantock Beach start at £709, or £1,049 in school holidays.

Xavier Vallee, Chief Customer Officer, Parkdean Resorts said: "The stories about airport strikes are the last thing any family wants to hear before their summer holiday - people want control, not a holiday that might be cancelled at the last minute, so it's no surprise that they're looking for UK breaks. The British weather is amazing at the moment, and the good news is that there are still some great deals available, but they won't be around forever!"

Holiday parks with the biggest national increase in searches in the last 3 months (Google) Regions with the biggest increase in searches for Crantock Beach in the last 3 months (Google) 1. Crantock Beach (+174%) 1. Devon (+306%) 2. Lizard Point (+124%) 2. West Midlands (+175%) 3. Looe Bay (+81%) 3. London (164%) =4. Newquay (+49%) =4. West Yorkshire (+129%) =4. Holywell Bay (+49%) =4. Greater Manchester (+129%)

Parkdean Resorts has earned at least one British Travel Award every year since 2010, winning three gold awards for Best UK Family Holiday Company, Best UK Holiday Parks and Lodges Company, and Best UK Breaks Holidays last year. The company continues to record excellent visitor reviews across Google, Facebook and Tripadvisor, while 82% of people who visited one of the company's holiday parks would recommend it.

Parkdean Resorts is the leading operator of holiday parks in the UK, welcoming over 3.5 million holidaymakers each year. We own and operate 66 award-winning holiday parks

Our 33,000 pitches include a range of accommodation options, from static caravans to luxury lodges and glamping, alongside touring and camping pitches. We have 20,000 holiday homeowners, and sell over 600,000 holidays a year.

Our commitment to creating amazing experiences for holidaymakers has earned us at least one British Travel Award every year since 2010, most recently winning three gold awards for Best UK Family Holiday Company, Best UK Holiday Parks and Lodges Company, and Best UK Breaks Holidays. We continue to record excellent visitor reviews with 2023 year-to-date feedback scores of 4.2/5 on Google, 4.0/5 on Facebook and 4.3/5 on TripAdvisor, while 82% of people who visited would recommend us.

