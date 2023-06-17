HHOLOVE O Sitter, the World's First Companion Robot for Cats Amazed the Market

HONG KONG, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HHOLOVE, a smart pet brand under HHO dedicated to using digital technology to make pet feeding easier and smarter, just launched the world's first AI companion robot for cats on Kickstarter on June 16. With outstanding design and advanced technology, O Sitter amazed the market as soon as it was launched and received good market response.

O Sitter is a groundbreaking differentiated product that includes key functions of AI Smart Life Recording, Interactive Companion, Reliable and Visible Feeding. It is tailored for novice cat owners, frequent travel owners, and those who have to accompany their cats remotely sometimes. It helps users eliminate the anxiety when their cats being alone at home.

AI Daily Life Recording

O Sitter uses AI dynamic computing to automatically record the daily activities of cats such as hanging around, playing, eating and so on, which can be viewed from the app "HHOLOVE", and it can generate a video collection of daily highlights to allow users easily access videos to share on their social media.

Smart Gimbal Camera

O Sitter uses a high-speed silent gimbal camera, combines a laser and rich expression interaction design. Besides, with the pet auto follow algorithm, active cats can be detected as well.

In addition, it equipped with a 360° horizontal + 110° vertical panoramic view, gives the cat owner a clearer "digital" view with its 4x digital zoom. With an automatic tracking algorithm, O Sitter can detect the cat's movement within 3 metres, so that you can quickly target where they are.

Amusing Cats by Laser & Bidirectional Voice Interaction

The built-in laser can be manipulated by cat owners via APP to accompany their cats for remote play. It is also available to select a preset laser motion track, freeing hands to achieve fully automatic cat teasing. Besides these it also has customized feeding plan that you can serve a better life for your cat.

About HHOLOVE

HHOLOVE is a smart pet brand under HHO and dedicated to use digital technology to make pet feeding and care easier, and smarter, to meet pets' physical, safety, and social needs through various AI sensing systems and computing capabilities. Connecting pets with people, and with the world.

Official Website: https://hholove.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hholove-o-sitter-the-worlds-first-companion-robot-for-cats-amazed-the-market-301853586.html