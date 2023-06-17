Roch, a dog friendly startup named after St. Roch, the patron saint of dogs, today announced the launch of The Roch Standard, the world's first universal dog friendly standard certification process, designed to capture the dog friendly policies and position of a business in order to rank them against their regional and industry peers.

The launch of The Roch Standard marks a major milestone in promoting canine-inclusive practices globally, and is a pioneering standard and certification process for businesses within the hospitality, leisure, and retail industries who want to aspire towards best practice when it comes to engaging with their canine customers.

The new dog friendly certification standard, the first of its kind, is a patent pending dog friendly certification process that businesses must pass through in order to gain Roch recognition as a dog-friendly establishment. This unprecedented move in the industry empowers dog owners to confidently identify and patronize establishments that genuinely welcome and accommodate their four-legged friends.

"By introducing a universal dog friendly standard, Roch strongly signals its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for owners and their dogs," said Guise Bule de Missenden, the CEO of Roch. "I invite anyone who loves dogs to join us at the Roch Society to help us make the world a friendlier place for our four-legged friends, and an easier place to travel when we are out wandering it with them. If you want to work in support of dogs and help us do great work, find your way to us."

He went on to say, "At Roch we work to enhance the lives of our dogs, enriching our own lives in the process, and together as a team we foster a world where the bond between humans and dogs is not merely tolerated, but cherished and cultivated."

With the launch of this standard, Roch stands at the forefront of transforming how businesses across various sectors integrate and accommodate our canine companions. For businesses, achieving Roch's Dog Friendly Certification signifies their commitment to extending their hospitality beyond humans, and enables them to align with and embrace the fast growing trend of dog-friendly travel and dog friendliness.

Roch is currently in MVP (minimum viable product) testing with their new platform and invites early adopter hotels to certify their properties by taking part in the Roch private beta as they work towards a public launch of the Roch Directory, the world's largest directory of dog friendly businesses, covering 100+ countries in 30+ languages.

For further information on Roch's Universal Dog Friendly Standard and Certification process, please visit www.roch.dog or contact info@roch.dog. If you are an investor and wish to see our investor briefing, please click here.

About Roch Inc.:

Roch is a dog friendly startup inspired by St. Roch, the patron saint of dogs, and is the home of the Roch Society, an international dog friendly community responsible for distributing a percentage of Roch profits to charitable canine causes. Roch is the developer of Roch AI, a hospitality focused and multilingual LLM model.

info@roch.dog