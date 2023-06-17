Tastefully Simple Wins 2023 Product Innovation Award

Minnesota Food Company Celebrates 28 Year Anniversary with Product Innovation Award

ALEXANDRIA, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2023 / Tastefully Simple, a Minnesota-based company, announced today that its 12 Days of Dips to Dinner was named the winner of the 2023 Product Innovation Award through the Direct Selling Association.

Winner, Winner, Dips to Dinner: 2023 DSA Product Innovation Award Winner

Tastefully Simple wins 2023 Direct Selling Association Product Innovation Award for the 12 Days of Dips to Dinner product which features 12 individual packets with recipes that enable a consumer to prepare it as either a Dip or a Dinner.

The 12 Days of Dips to Dinner features 12 individual product packets featuring recipes that enable a consumer to prepare it as either a Dip or a Dinner. This innovative product exceeded the sales forecast by 208% and ranked as the fourth best seller of the season, the first time ever being held by a new seasonal product.

This award demonstrates Tastefully Simple's commitment to innovation by meeting customers where they are with a flexible entertaining and meal solution all in one.

"To receive this award on the same day as Tastefully Simple's 28th birthday is the best gift ever. We have been thrilled to watch our consultants and customers spread the 12 Days of Dips to Dinner across America, certainly because of its everyday appeal, versatility, convenience and gift-giving appeal," said Jill Blashack Strahan, Founder & CEO.

The Product Innovation Award is bestowed by the Direct Selling Association upon one company that showcases a new product or service introduced to the marketplace in the previous year that sets a high standard of excellence and innovation.

"We are so honored by the response to this product, and even more excited at what's next for Tastefully Simple, our consultants and our customers - the best is yet to come," said Jill Blashack Strahan, Founder & CEO.

About Tastefully Simple

Our name says it all! Tastefully Simple was founded in 1995 by Jill Blashack Strahan on the belief that people are in search of crazy delicious, incredibly easy to prepare, versatile products-that require two store-bought ingredients or less. Headquartered in Alexandria, Minnesota, and represented by thousands of independent consultants, we live out our core principles with pride-to Be Abundant, Make Magic, Do Your Best, and Be Real.

About the Direct Selling Association

The Direct Selling Association (DSA) is the national trade association for companies that market products and services directly to consumers through an independent, entrepreneurial sales force. DSA serves to promote, protect, and police the direct selling industry while helping direct selling companies and their independent salesforce become more successful.

