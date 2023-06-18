Week 24 was a good week for ATX TR, which gained 0.9 percent with a closing price over 7000 points. News came from Palfinger, Croma-Pharma, Valneva, Andritz, Kapsch TrafficCom, Vienna Airport, OMV, DO&CO, Marinomed and Lenzing, the company announced a fully underwritten capital increase. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,9% to 7.008,06 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 6,23%. Up to now there were 64 days with a positive and 53 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 6,68% away, from the low 9,75%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,29%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,31%. These are the best-performers this week: UBM 16,94% in front of Warimpex 12,82% and DO&CO 11,35%. And the following stocks performed worst: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...