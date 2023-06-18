Palfinger: Palfinger, the global market leader for innovative crane and lifting solutions, celebrated the opening of its new North American headquarters, which features a state-of-the-art facility with an integrated demonstration and training center. The opening underscores Palfinger's strategic goal to become number one in the North American lifting industry. Strategically positioned for its centrally coordinated market, first-class sales and service training center, attractive labor market and excellent international accessibility: Palfinger's new regional headquarters in Schaumburg, IL paves the way for the world market leader to thrive in North America. Being a dominant player in the region since 1989, the world's leading provider of innovative crane and lifting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...