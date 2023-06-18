Kapsch TrafficCom: Kapsch TrafficCom was able to increase revenues in the financial year 2022/23 by 7% from to EUR 553 million. Strong growth in the Americas (North, Central and South America) and Asia-Pacific regions was the main contributor to this increase. Although Kapsch TrafficCom was able to significantly reduce its cost base in the past years, the EBIT of EUR 8 million was nevertheless 31% below the previous year's figure of EUR 11 million. This was caused in particular by rising costs for components, inflation-related higher wages and salaries as well as negative margin adjustments in existing customer projects. The cost base, which has been restructured and reduced in recent years, was unable to compensate for this.Kapsch TrafficCom: weekly performance: 0.00% Vienna Airport: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...