Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG announced the introduction of a new Carragelose eye drop product (MAM-1001-3), expanding the range of the marketed Carragelose OTC portfolio. The product has a valid certification under the Medical Device Directive (MDD) and is currently being prepared for marketing. "The introduction of Carragelose eye drops is a logical addition to our current OTC portfolio. This asset has an upright certification and is ready for partnering and marketing, thus will be generating revenues in the near to medium term," explains Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed. "The product is intended to provide relief for dry eyes. Carragelose has excellent moisturizing properties and an outstanding safety profile. In addition, Carragelose is well known for its ...

