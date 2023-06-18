Lenzing: The management board of fibers group Lenzing has decided to launch a fully underwritten capital increase to raise gross proceeds of approximately EUR 400 million. The proceeds of the Offering will be used to strengthen the Company's balance sheet and liquidity position and provide additional flexibility with respect to the Company's financing strategy, as well as support its strategic roadmap. "The capital increase gives us the leeway to take advantage of the gradual recovery of the market for Lenzing, increase efficiencies and support the execution of our corporate strategy 'Better Growth' to drive sustainable, cash generating, profitable growth", states Stephan Sielaff, Chief Executive Officer of Lenzing Group.Lenzing: weekly performance: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...