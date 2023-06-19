House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.: C-SUITE EXECUTIVES OF COCA-COLA, FINE HYGIENIC HOLDING, CIGNA HEALTHCARE, BIC AND VIATRIS TO LEAD AT 2023 MIDDLE EAST EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY®

DUBAI, UAE, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced that top executives of industry-leading Companies Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, Cigna Healthcare, BIC and Viatris would lead a collaboration of several of the most successful Companies in the Middle East for its 2023 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®(BTCTTS) - the success and leadership summit for women taking place LIVE in Dubai, UAE on Sept 6, 2023. Sedef Salingan Sahin, President, Eurasia & Middle East, The Coca-Cola Company;James Michael Lafferty, Chief Executive, Fine Hygienic Holding;Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East Africa BIC;Jerome Droesch, CEO Domestic Health and Health Services, International Health, Cigna Healthcare andAyman Mokhtar, Regional President MENA & EURASIA at Viatris will headline this sixth annual Middle East edition of the summit which offers Participating Companies a unique opportunity to support gender equality and balance in the Middle East , inspire and enable their own leaders to success and learn across industries on best practices for leadership, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and success in the dynamic Middle East region.

The 2023 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is an important pillar of the global Break the ceiling touch the sky® network with editions in the Middle East, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and ANZ. The summit supports HORP's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD - the 10-year action plan to quintuple the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and to double the number of Male CEOs in the same group actively investing in gender diversity & inclusion. The UAE is a preferred destination for Break the ceiling touch the sky® since 2018, supporting the UAE's commitment to gender balance and equality.

Leticia Cachinho, Eurasia and Middle East - Hydration, Sports, Tea & Coffee Categories Lead, The Coca-Cola Company shared, " Diversity & inclusion is how we create a better shared future for people everywhere. We strive to create a work environment that empowers, educates and inspires both cultural and gender diversity across all levels of the organization. We believe that diversity is a precursor to a culture of empathy, and innovation. We are delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky ® which will give participants an opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success."

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, "We are proud to be a Platinum sponsor once again of the 2023 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky. Renewing our partnership reiterates our commitment to our ongoing mission to make FHH's workplace environment more inclusive and inviting for females. I am proud of the progress our company is making in this arena, adopting best practices, and celebrating the efforts and contributions of its females by rolling out world-class policies and programs that ensure they are operating in a supportive environment that allows them to unleash their potential and thrive. We expect the 2023 Edition to be the biggest and best Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® to date."

Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East and Africa at BIC commented, "Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion remains a part of our DNA at BIC. Our global presence in over 160 countries allows us to foster an environment that champions diverse backgrounds, bringing creativity and innovation to our work and encouraging team members to reach their full potential. We reinforce our gender equality commitment to empowering and encouraging female talent across the organization with a goal to see 40% female representation in director and above roles by 2027. Our long-term partnership with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky in the Middle East and across the world helps us bring our vision to life and work with like-minded individuals and organizations to reach set goals. We look forward to what this year's edition will bring."

Shared Jerome Droesch, CEO Domestic Health and Health Services, International Health, Cigna Healthcare, "Gender equality is a fundamental priority in everything we do at Cigna. It is deeply ingrained in our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive organization. To bring this vision to life, we have dedicated ourselves to building a team that celebrates diversity and provides equal opportunities for all employees, regardless of their gender and ethnicity. Moreover, gender diversity positively impacts everyone who seeks results and contributes to our collective success. I am fortunate to witness the increasing recognition of women as powerful forces in the workplace and society at large across the region. This shift inspires me and reinforces my belief that unlocking women's potential has a transformative effect. It creates a ripple effect of success within organizations, generating positive change and driving growth."

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the bookBreak the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit: "We are delighted to host the 2023 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® in the UAE in partnership with the world's leading brands. We appreciate the UAE's support and commitment to gender equality. Gender-diverse Companies across the world are delivering better financial results, growing better leaders, and delivering better business. With the global knowledge and best practices, we bring from across industries globally, organizations that partner with us at Break the ceiling touch the sky® are learning faster and building stronger, more inclusive organizations that deliver better business."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a leader in female executive leadership development and provides international services in the areas of Talent (BeliEVE®, Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky®) and Transformation (CEOSmith®). HORP has since 2014, enabled close to 40000 women leaders to greater success. HORP is also the owner of the annual Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index).

