Cliantech Solutions has agreed to supply a 600 MW, turnkey PV panel production line to Dubai-based Magnus Green Solar.From pv magazine India Dubai-based Magnus Green Solar has formed a partnership with India's Cliantech Solutions to set up a 600 MW fully automated solar module manufacturing line capable of producing mono PERC, bifacial, and TOPCon modules. "This milestone project will mark Dubai region's first 600 MW automatic production line, incorporating the latest technologies and paving the way for more sustainable energy solutions," said Cliantech Solutions. Cliantech Solutions Director ...

