Montag, 19.06.2023

WKN: A2JGCJ | ISIN: FR0013318813 | Ticker-Symbol: AS6A
Frankfurt
19.06.23
08:05 Uhr
Actusnews Wire
19.06.2023 | 09:23
62 Leser
Listing of Paragon ID Shares Suspended

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0013318813 - PID), leading provider of identification solutions for e-ID, Smart Cities & Mass Transit, Track & Trace and Brand Protection and Payment, announced today that it has asked Euronext to suspend the listing of its shares on the Euronext Paris regulated market as of today, pending a press release.

About Paragon ID
About Paragon ID Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities, Traceability & Brand Protection and Payment sectors. Paragon ID employs more than 650 staff, with manufacturing sites in US and Europe, close to its customers.
Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, a leading provider of Customer Communications, Identification, Graphics Services and Office Services. Paragon Group has a turnover of €1.5 billion and more than 9,000 employees. Paragon Group combines generations of experience with the latest innovations in technology and smart data to enable responsive and meaningful interactions between organisations and their customers. For further information about Paragon Group, visit Paragon-Europe.com.
Euronext Paris - Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0013318813 - Mnemonic code: PID.
For further information about Paragon ID, visit Paragon-id.com.

Contacts

Paragon ID
Clem Garvey
CEO
Tél.: +33 (0)2 48 81 61 00
clem.garvey@paragon-id.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Investors relations
Mathieu Omnes
Tél.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr		ACTUS finance & communication
Press relations
Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye
Tél.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34
fndiaye@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lpxsYJhtZGbKy25qZcZomWhoamySyGGaa2eVxGqelZbIaW6TyWuXnJudZnFhmW1q
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80484-pr_shares-suspended_19062023_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
