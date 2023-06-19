Anzeige
Montag, 19.06.2023
WKN: A3CTLP | ISIN: SE0016276109
Frankfurt
19.06.23
09:15 Uhr
0,008 Euro
0,000
-3,66 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIZZO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIZZO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.06.2023 | 10:10
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Rizzo Group AB

Stockholm, June 19, 2023- The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has
found that Rizzo Group AB (the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq
Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of
three annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 684,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company on two occasions has
breached item 24 of supplement D to the Rulebook by not disclosing its annual
financial statement release for the financial year ending on 31 August 2022 and
its interim report for the period September - November 2022 within the time
prescribed in the Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that
the Company lacked capacity for providing information to the market for a
period of time and that the Company thereby has breached item 2.15.3 (a) of the
Rulebook. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023

About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions
regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules
and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a
member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to
the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and
pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding
possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning,
a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning,
a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but
are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market.
The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with
experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the
Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities
market. 

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme
Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan
Danelius, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Joakim Strid,
Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Carl
Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson, Former
Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg, Lawyer Magnus Lindstedt and
director Kristina Schauman. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
