Montag, 19.06.2023
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % News % – Hier ist man diese Woche dabei!
WKN: A2H71Q | ISIN: SE0006256798 | Ticker-Symbol: 782
Frankfurt
19.06.23
09:15 Uhr
0,098 Euro
-0,008
-7,30 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.06.2023 | 11:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Scandinavian Real Heart AB (338/23)

With effect from June 20, 2023, the subscription units in Scandinavian Real
Heart AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including July 04, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   HEART UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020358174              
Order book ID:  295815                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 20, 2023, the paid subscription units in Scandinavian
Real Heart AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   HEART BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020358182              
Order book ID:  295816                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
