Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Scandinavian Real Heart AB (338/23)

With effect from June 20, 2023, the subscription units in Scandinavian Real Heart AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 04, 2023. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: HEART UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020358174 Order book ID: 295815 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 20, 2023, the paid subscription units in Scandinavian Real Heart AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: HEART BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020358182 Order book ID: 295816 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB