Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW COOPERATIVE SHARE FOR TRADING: POHJANMAAN ARVO SIJOITUSOSUUSKUNTA

NOTICE 19 JUNE 2023 COOPERATIVE SHARES NEW COOPERATIVE SHARE FOR TRADING: POHJANMAAN ARVO SIJOITUSOSUUSKUNTA At the request of Pohjanmaan Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta, Pohjanmaan Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta's cooperative shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland - Cooperatives- segment as from June 20, 2023. Trading code: ARVOSK Number of Cooperative shares: 816 430 ISIN code: FI4000532320 Order book ID: 295637 Company Identity Number: 0190515-1 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: XHEL Other Equities Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 30 Financials Super sector: 3020 Financial Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please contact Augment Partners on +46 73 154 5232. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260