GlobeNewswire
19.06.2023 | 12:22
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW COOPERATIVE SHARE FOR TRADING: POHJANMAAN ARVO SIJOITUSOSUUSKUNTA

NOTICE 19 JUNE 2023 COOPERATIVE SHARES



NEW COOPERATIVE SHARE FOR TRADING: POHJANMAAN ARVO SIJOITUSOSUUSKUNTA

At the request of Pohjanmaan Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta, Pohjanmaan Arvo
Sijoitusosuuskunta's cooperative shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Finland - Cooperatives- segment as from June 20, 2023. 



Trading code: ARVOSK
Number of Cooperative shares: 816 430
ISIN code: FI4000532320
Order book ID: 295637
Company Identity Number: 0190515-1



Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: XHEL Other Equities
Mic code: FSME



ICB Classification
Industry: 30 Financials
Super sector: 3020 Financial Services



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Augment Partners AB. For further information, please contact Augment Partners
on +46 73 154 5232. 




Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
