NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces Completion of its Drill Program at the Triple T Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 720-meter drilling program (the "Drilling Program") on its 100%-owned Triple T Project in Nevada as previously announced January 25th, 2023. The completion of this Reverse Circulation drilling represents the continuation of our recent work to expand and confirm mineralization first identified in wide-spaced drilling by the Company in 2009.

Highlights of the recent drilling include:

720 metres of Reverse Circulation drilled in 14 shallow drill-holes in three target areas

Intersection of several near-surface mineralized quartz veins

Confirmation of low-angle thrust plane and identification of controls of mineralization

North Target area now measures 200 by 500 meters and remains open to the north and south as well as down-dip to the east

John Watson, Chairman of NVX, stated: "The extent of mineralization observed in this program reinforces the potential scale of the gold system at Triple T. We have identified a low-angle thrust plane as a possible control of mineralization and now can envision the potential of additional, down-faulted extensions of the system to the east. Assay results are expected to be returned by early August. The Company plans to amend its current drill permit to enlarge the program to test targets to the north and east as budgets permit.

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with ~89 million shares issued and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive, searchable geological data library.

This press release "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and include, without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the potential quantity and grade of mineral resources identified in the Exploration Target and the Company's current expectations regarding future exploration and development plans. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

