NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Company Update Webcast

Members of Executive Leadership Team to Discuss initiation of Phase 3, Pipeline updates, Key Financials, Corporate Development, and the other topics

NLS to Webcast its Event Friday, June 30 at 11:00am ET

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announced plans to showcase its global strategic R&D progress and platform, including:

Feedback from the SLEEP 2023 APSS Conference

Initiation of the Phase 3 program AMAZE for Mazindol ER

for Mazindol ER Pipeline Goals for 2023/2024

Key Financials

Funding Strategy Update

Corporate Development

Webcast Information

The event will be held June 30, 2023, at 11:00 am ET and will include a video stream on the Investors section of the Company's website here or at the SummitCast event page here. A replay will be available on the NLS' website within 48 hours after the event.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NLSP) is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system, or CNS, disorders, who have unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com.

For additional information:

Marianne Lambertson (investors & media)

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

+1 239.682.8500

ml@nls-pharma.com

www.nlspharma.com

