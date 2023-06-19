Strausberg, 19 June 2023 (ots) -The North Atlantic Council is the most important decision-making body in NATO. Next Monday, the North Atlantic Council ambassadors are going to visit Lithuania to observe a training phase of Exercise Griffin Storm together with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, and the Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Lithuania, Arvydas Anusauskas.The NATO Secretary General and the North Atlantic Council ambassadors will thus gain a first-hand impression of the commitment displayed by the Bundeswehr at NATO's Eastern flank, and the close bonds between Germany and Lithuania.Media representatives are cordially invited to the press briefing. Please request accreditation from the Army Press Information Centre by Thursday, 22 June 2023, 12:00 hrs using the form attached.In the evening, former President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite will be awarded the Manfred Wörner Medal by the Federal Minister of Defence. The NATO Secretary General is going to deliver the laudatory speech in her honour.Separate accreditation is required for this second event (see second accreditation form).Information for Media RepresentativesDate and Time: Monday, 26 June 2023, 10:30 hrsVenue: General Silvestras Zukauskas Training Area, Meskeriné, 18174 Pabradé, LithuaniaPlease follow the signs! Routing: https://goo.gl/maps/VmwDHGYMMzsJ4Pat7Point of Contact and Accreditation: Army Press and Information Centre; Email: kdohpizhpresse@bundeswehr.orgRegistration: Media representatives must register by Thursday, 22 June 2023, 12:00 hrs. using the form attached.Arrival at the Training Area: Parking will be available to media representatives.Programme:by 10:30 hrs: Arrival of media representatives at the training area, transfer by bus to the press area11:15 hrs: Briefing on the programme (including checks on the technical equipment brought in)Approx. 12:00 hrs: Start of the press programme / Arrival of the Federal Minister of Defence, Welcome by Brigade General NawratApprox. 12:20 hrs: Talks between the Federal Minister of Defence and the German and international exercise participants (First photo/video opportunity, then time for press-related activities)Approx. 12:55 hrs: Arrival of the NATO Secretary General and the other members of the North Atlantic Council13:00 hrs: Time for press-related activitiesApprox. 13:40 hrs: Briefing on Exercise Griffin Storm (photo/video opportunity)Approx. 14:05 hrs: Observation of Exercise Griffin StormApprox. 14:55 hrs: Photo opportunity with the NATO Secretary General, the Federal Minister of Defence, the Lithuanian President, the Lithuanian Minister of National Defence, and exercise participantsApprox. 15:05 hrs: Press statementsto 15:30 hrs: Subsequently End of the press programme at Pabradé Training AreaFrom 19:00 hrs: Awarding of the Manfred Wörner Medal to to 21:00 hrs the former President of Lithuania, Dalia Grybauskaite, by the Federal Minister of Defence(Separate accreditation required - see second accreditation form.)- No admission to either event without prior accreditation.- Late accreditation is not possible.- We recommend wearing weather-resistant clothing and sturdy footwear during your stay at the training area.- Business attire is recommended for the award ceremony.- Further information can be found under the following link: https://nextcloud.auf.bundeswehr.de/s/bTB3TG6qeSe7GqcPressekontakt:Army Press and Information CentreEmail: kdohpizhpresse@bundeswehr.orgOriginal-Content von: PIZ Heer, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/127975/5537785