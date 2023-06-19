AGL has added three new grid-scale batteries and a 200 MW solar farm to its development pipeline as it shifts its energy portfolio from high-emission, coal-fired power generation to backed-up renewables.From pv magazine Australia Energy utility AGL has revealed it plans to build a 500 MW battery with four hours of dispatchable capacity next to the Tomago aluminum smelter near Newcastle, New South Wales, as part of its ambition to add 12 GW of new wind, solar and energy storage to its portfolio by 2035. This includes an interim target to have up to 5 GW of new renewables and firming in place by ...

