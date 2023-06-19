NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

Presentation to take place on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 10:30AM ET

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announced that Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS Pharmaceutics will present at the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 10:30 AM ET .

The exponential growth in knowledge and expertise in science and medicine continues to drive opportunities in the healthcare space. These include multiple therapeutic categories and emerging technologies, which presenting companies at this year's Maxim Healthcare Conference are focused on, and for many, that includes key data-driven events in 2023. Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology and medical device companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. Maxim will also be hosting several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NLSP) is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system, or CNS, disorders, who have unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com.

