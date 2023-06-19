Radisson Mining Resources Inc.: Radisson announces results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): ("Radisson" or the "Company) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually from its offices in Rouyn-Noranda, Qc on June 15, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee. A total of 87,221,220 votes were represented in the meeting amounting to 30.61% of the issued class A share shares as of the record date. All votes were submitted by proxy with the following tabulation of these votes:

Directors Tabulation of Votes in

Favour submitted by

Proxy Tabulation of Votes

Withheld submitted by

Proxy Denis Lachance 86,964,464 (100.00%) 2,000 (0.00%) Denis Bois 86,949,522 (99.99%) 11,942 (0.01%) Pierre Beaudoin 86,964,464 (100.00%) 2,000 (0.00%) Siri Genik 86,754,522 (99.76%) 211,942 (0.24%) Michael Gentile 85,034,084 (97.78%) 1,927,380 (2.22%) Jeff Swinoga 86,751,440 (99.75%) 215,024 (0.25%)

In addition, shareholders voted 100.00 % in favour to re-appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton as Independent auditor of Radisson.

Stock options plan

On June 15th, 2023, the Board of Directors awarded a total of 3,021,260 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Pursuant to terms of the stock options plan each option grants the holder thereof the right to purchase one class A share at a price of $ 0.18 until June 15, 2028 representing a 20% premium to closing price on the last day before the day of grant. Following the grant of stock options and pursuant to terms of the stock options plan, there are currently 17,458,760 stock options outstanding.



Radisson mining resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been Quebec's highest-grade gold producer during its production.

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Denis V. Lachance

Chairman, Interim President and CEO

819-806-3340

dlachance@radissonmining.com

Hubert Parent-Bouchard

Chief Financial Officer

819-763-9969

hpbouchard@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the development of the O'Brien project and generally, the above "About Radisson Mining Resources Inc." paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation's outlook, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in Radisson's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's endeavours to develop the O'Brien project and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.