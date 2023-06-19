Jourdan Resources Inc.: Jourdan Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF; FRA: 2JR1) ("Jourdan" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2023, (the "Circular") for the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 60.76% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 13, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director Nominees % Votes For % Votes Against Rene Bharti 98.720% 1.280% Maxime Lemieux 99.891% 0.109% Richard Quesnel 99.636% 0.364% Dr. Andreas Rompel 99.730% 1.270% Robert Bryce 99.780% 0.220% Brett Lynch 99.752% 0.248%



Shareholders at the Meeting also approved (i) the appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, (ii) the Company's omnibus equity compensation plan, (iii) the share consolidation of up to 20 to 1, and (iv) the name change of the Company to "Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.", each as more particularly described in the Circular.

Jourdan's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's Quebec Lithium Mine.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: info@jourdaninc.com

Phone: (416) 861-5800

www.jourdaninc.com

