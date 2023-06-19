Oxylabs: OxyCon - the Premier Web Scraping Conference for Businesses Worldwide Returns in September

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / Web scraping has revolutionized the way businesses extract data from public online sources, becoming an indispensable tool for industries across the globe. As the importance of public data collection continues to grow, organizations face numerous challenges in effectively harnessing the power of web scraping. To address these challenges and share the best data collection practices from the industry experts, Oxylabs, announces the fourth annual web scraping conference, OxyCon 2023. The conference will take place on the 13th of September, and the registration is now open for everyone.

The fourth OxyCon 2023 will be a virtual conference that brings together industry experts, influential leaders from various tech sectors, and the knowledgeable Oxylabs team. The conference aims to delve into the latest and most pressing issues surrounding public data gathering, providing attendees with valuable insights and fostering meaningful discussions.

"Public web data has become a cornerstone for businesses across industries, propelling data gathering into a rapidly expanding field. We recognize the vital role web scraping plays in the future of businesses, which is why the OxyCon 2023 conference holds immense significance. By exploring the rapidly growing public data gathering industry, we aim to inspire and equip businesses and professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in the data-driven era," - highlighted Julius Cerniauskas, Chief Executive Officer at Oxylabs.

OxyCon 2023 will focus on three key areas, allowing attendees to tailor their experience to their specific needs and interests:

Developer Track: Mastering Advanced Web Scraping. This track will address the toughest obstacles developers face when scraping the web, providing insights into navigating uncertainty and changes in data acquisition. Industry experts will discuss challenges, solutions, and techniques for smooth large-scale public web data collection.

Business Track: Harnessing the Power of Web Data. Whether businesses are already utilizing web scraping or exploring its possibilities, this track will offer invaluable insights on leveraging this powerful solution. Experts will discuss various use cases of public web data, while also addressing ethical and legal considerations surrounding web scraping.

Innovation Track: Unveiling the Future of Web Scraping. This track will explore the impact of artificial intelligence and machine learning on the web scraping industry. Discussions will cover cutting-edge solutions that overcome sophisticated anti-bot systems, as well as the benefits and challenges of scraping with the latest AI/ML models.

Registered attendees will have access to a special networking workspace, allowing them to connect and engage with other professionals in the industry. Additionally, all attendees will receive on-demand access to all conference presentation videos, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience.

Register now to be a part of one of the most prominent conferences in the field of data gathering. Due to the relative infrequency of events dedicated specifically to web scraping, it is essential not to overlook this opportunity.

For those with expertise in web scraping interested in becoming a speaker, please reach out to Oxylabs' team at events@oxylabs.io.

