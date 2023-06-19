-- Proceeds go to Plan International to help children affected by the war

Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, put its slogan "Stronger together with Vincotech" to the test with the Vitruvian exercise platform. The company staged this charity benefit at the PCIM Europe trade fair to raise funds for the NGO Plan International Germany. Visitors rose to the challenge. Vincotech and its partners rewarded their efforts by donating €15,000 to a child welfare project.

Vincotech has a history of hosting charity events at PCIM Europe, the world's leading exhibition and conference for power electronics, intelligent motion, renewable energy, and energy management. Ranging from wall climbing to Sudoku, these charitable activities are very popular with fairgoers. This year's challenge centered on the Vitruvian workout platform, which comes equipped with a Vincotech component.

The Vitruvian training machine has AI on board that adapts resistance to deliver truly personalized training. The Vincotech motion controlmodule flowPIM® 0 PFC is very much part of its innovative design. With motion-capture sensors and computer vision to track the trainee's motion an impressive 1,000 times per second, Vitruvian knows exactly when to increase or reduce the load.

PCIM Europe visitors were afforded the opportunity to give Vitruvian a spin. Hundreds took the company up on its offer, and Vincotech matched all contributions to raise €15,000 for Plan International Germany.

"It's important to us that we demonstrate our company spirit at an industry fair. That's why we always come up with an activity that slots in with what we do and what we're all about," says Vincotech VP Sales and Marketing Edoardo Guiotto. "Our modules power and control a vast array of devices, with Vitruvian being one of the more unusual use cases. Of course, we like to see fairgoers having fun, but we love contributing to a worthy cause, in this case a project to help Ukrainian children in need. The war's not over, but with the help of Plan International Germany we can try to make life a bit easier for its most innocent victims."

"Vincotech has been our valued partner since 2011 and has already supported us in numerous projects, especially during the Christmas season, thus creating better living conditions for young people worldwide. Therefore, we are particularly pleased about the additional donations for our Ukraine emergency aid, in order to be able to support children and their families in acute crises even more efficiently and transparently", states Kathrin Hartkopf, National Executive Director, Plan International Germany.

War takes a heavy toll on the mental health of youngsters; these invisible wounds linger long after the fighting stops. Plan International is working with other organizations in Ukraine's neighboring countries Poland, Romania and Moldova to provide relief to youngsters and their families suffering from this conflict. This includes child protection, mental health, education and advocacy programs, as well as cash and vouchers.

Vincotech wishes to thank everyone involved in this drive. To learn more about Vincotech's event and the charity, please visit www.vincotech.com/pcim

Vincotech is a trademark of Vincotech Holdings S.à.r.l.

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech an affiliated company within the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops and manufactures subsystems and electronic components and provides manufacturing services that help customers master complex challenges in electronics integration. Vincotech's extensive portfolio encompasses standard and tailored solutions, engineering services, and technical support for customers worldwide. These products and services contribute to sustainable, environmentally sound solutions that help modern society embrace mega-trends and explore new avenues.

With approximately 900 employees worldwide, backed by vast experience and a long history in electronics integration, Vincotech leverages these assets to help customers achieve maximum market success.

To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

ABOUT PLAN

Plan International is an independent organization, with no religious, political or governmental affiliations. We stand up for children's rights worldwide and strive to be open, accountable and honest in what we do. We have been working for over 80 years to tackle poverty, violence and injustice. In more than 70 countries, girls and boys are encouraged to actively shape their future. Our main objective is to achieve sustainable change and to enhance the living conditions of the people in our partner countries. When disasters or conflict threatens their lives and well-being, we are quick to respond. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals encourage us to continue strengthening girls and women and promote gender equality.

For information about Plan International Germany, please see: www.plan.de

ABOUT VITRUVIAN

Vitruvian technology revolutionizes strength training. We empower users with an effective, efficient, personalized training regimen that's enhanced by premium hardware, quality content and a pleasurable user experience.

In addition to removing barriers to elite-level training, such as eccentrics and goal-oriented programming, we take strength training to the next level, by repackaging a traditionally analogue activity as a digital, connected experience.

Static heavy weights and cumbersome gym equipment just don't sync with our smart tech lifestyles. A compact machine that slips under the coffee table after delivering a punchy, powerful, data-tracked workout is where our world is at.

For information about Vitruvian, please see: www.vitruvianform.com

