Consolidated Uranium erwarb eine 100%ige Beteiligung an der Uran-Vanadium-Kupfer-Mine Huemul-Agua Botada, Heliostar Metals bohrte 46 m mit 13,4 g/t Gold innerhalb eines 129 m langen Abschnitts mit 6,0 g/t Gold bei Ana Paula, Tier One Silver meldete den Abschluss einer Privatplatzierung in Höhe von 2,6 Millionen C$ zu 0,25 CAD pro Einheit und Calibre Mining meldete erneut hochgradige Bohrergebnisse aus der Lagerstätte Talavera im Bergbaukomplex Limon.