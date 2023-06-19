TCM Group A/S: TCM GROUP A/S revise full-year financial guidance for 2023.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 168/2023

Tvis, 19 June 2023

TCM GROUP A/S revise full-year financial guidance for 2023.

Following the announcement of the acquisition of Aubo Production A/S, TCM Group revise the full year financial guidance for 2023 issued on 16 May 2023:

Adjusted outlook for 2023:

As a result of the transaction the full year outlook for TCM Group A/S is revised. Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,050-1,175 million (previously DKK 950-1,050 million), and the guidance for the full year adjusted EBIT is now expected to be in the range of DKK 68-102 million (previously DKK 60-90 million).

