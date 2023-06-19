Milano, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2023) - Your Boat Holiday (YBH), a renowned luxury yacht charter company, is making waves in the industry with its recent participation in a series of yachting shows. YBH offers clients personalized and premium charter experiences worldwide.

Among the notable shows YBH attended were the MYBA Charter Show, the MEDYS Mediterranean Yacht Show, the TYBA Yacht Charter Show, and the ECPY Open Houses. These events provided an opportunity for YBH to visit and inspect a range of yachts and services, delighting potential clients with unforgettable charter options.

At the 33rd edition of the MYBA Charter Show, held from April 24th to 27th, 2023, in Marina Port Vell, Barcelona, YBH presented over 20 yachts for brokers to view. Notable yachts on display included Nero, Boadicea, Siren Joy, Artisan, and more.

YBH was also present at the 8th edition of the MEDYS Mediterranean Yacht Show. Powered by the Greek Yachting Association (GYA), this event took place from April 29th to May 3rd, 2023, in Nafplio, Greece. With over 90 yachts available for broker viewings, YBH inspected a wide selection of charter options around the Mediterranean.

The TYBA Yacht Charter Show, held from May 5th to 9th, 2023, in Gocek, was the 4th edition of this show and featured more than 50 yachts, including the premium models offered by YBH.

YBH also participated in the ECPY Open Houses, held on April 6th, May 15th, and 16th, and June 6th, 2023. This exclusive event allowed YBH to showcase their services to a select audience of industry professionals, further establishing their reputation as a go-to provider of luxury yacht charters.

Giulia Di Leo, CEO of Your Boat Holiday, expressed her enthusiasm for the company's participation in these top yachting shows. "Attending these shows allows us to connect with industry leaders and clients who share our passion and professionalism for luxury yacht charters," said Di Leo. "We are dedicated to providing personalized experiences tailored to our clients' needs and preferences, and these shows provide an ideal platform for us to showcase our exceptional offerings."

About Your Boat Holiday

Your Boat Holiday (YBH) is a luxury yacht charter company specializing in tailor-made private crewed super and mega yacht charters worldwide. With over a decade of experience, YBH offers exceptional customer service, immediate response, and efficient assistance before, during, and after the charter. In addition to luxury yacht charters, YBH also provides yacht sales and management services, catering to a wide range of client needs.

