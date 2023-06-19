Remo, Virtual Event Platform, Offers Free AI Tools to Supercharge Event Planning Process

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / Remo USA Inc, a leading virtual events platform, has launched two new AI-powered event planning tools: the Event Idea Generator and the Event Name Generator, for free. These cutting-edge tools help event planners automatically generate unique event ideas and names with the touch of a button. They are designed to revolutionize the event planning process, making it easier, more efficient, and more creative than ever before.





The Event Idea Generator uses advanced AI algorithms to generate fresh and innovative ideas at the touch of a button. From virtual conferences to in-person workshops, this tool is perfect for event planners looking to push the boundaries, and create unforgettable experiences for their attendees. All this generator needs is a little information about the upcoming event (description, location, goal), and with that it will spin up personalized ideas for it.

The Event Name Generator, on the other hand, is a game-changer for event branding. With some information about your event and desired style, it will generate catchy and memorable names that will make any event stand out. Built with options for all types of events, and naming styles, the Event Name Generator has something for everyone.

"We're thrilled to launch these new AI-powered tools to help event planners streamline their planning process, so they can focus on what matters most - attendee engagement," said Hoyin Cheung, Founder & CEO at Remo.

Both of these revolutionary AI-powered tools were built by event planners for event planners. Especially, event planners who are looking for creativity and efficiency in their event planning process. "Our goal, with these tools and with our events platform Remo, is to empower event organizers with all the tools they need to transform their events into innovative and engaging experiences," added Hoyin Cheung.

The Event Idea Generator and the Event Name Generator are now officially available on Remo's website - completely free for all. Whether you're a seasoned event planner or just starting out, these tools will help create events that leave a lasting impression. Try them out today and see how they can transform your event planning process.

If you are looking for a virtual events platform to bring your newly generated event plan to life - check out Remo.co. Remo is an immersive virtual event platform that helps create authentic conversations that drive meaningful relationships. In Remo, you simply walk around the room and interact with other people, just like you would in-person. You can create personalized, stunning and eye-catching custom spaces to host all kinds of virtual gatherings - from global events to remote work meetings. Click here for more information.

