Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % News % – Hier ist man diese Woche dabei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.06.2023 | 16:14
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Remo, Virtual Event Platform, Offers Free AI Tools to Supercharge Event Planning Process

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / Remo USA Inc, a leading virtual events platform, has launched two new AI-powered event planning tools: the Event Idea Generator and the Event Name Generator, for free. These cutting-edge tools help event planners automatically generate unique event ideas and names with the touch of a button. They are designed to revolutionize the event planning process, making it easier, more efficient, and more creative than ever before.

Generate Event Ideas and Names in Seconds

Generate Event Ideas and Names in Seconds
Let AI help you brainstorm personalized suggestions - automatic and free



The Event Idea Generator uses advanced AI algorithms to generate fresh and innovative ideas at the touch of a button. From virtual conferences to in-person workshops, this tool is perfect for event planners looking to push the boundaries, and create unforgettable experiences for their attendees. All this generator needs is a little information about the upcoming event (description, location, goal), and with that it will spin up personalized ideas for it.

The Event Name Generator, on the other hand, is a game-changer for event branding. With some information about your event and desired style, it will generate catchy and memorable names that will make any event stand out. Built with options for all types of events, and naming styles, the Event Name Generator has something for everyone.

"We're thrilled to launch these new AI-powered tools to help event planners streamline their planning process, so they can focus on what matters most - attendee engagement," said Hoyin Cheung, Founder & CEO at Remo.

Both of these revolutionary AI-powered tools were built by event planners for event planners. Especially, event planners who are looking for creativity and efficiency in their event planning process. "Our goal, with these tools and with our events platform Remo, is to empower event organizers with all the tools they need to transform their events into innovative and engaging experiences," added Hoyin Cheung.

The Event Idea Generator and the Event Name Generator are now officially available on Remo's website - completely free for all. Whether you're a seasoned event planner or just starting out, these tools will help create events that leave a lasting impression. Try them out today and see how they can transform your event planning process.

  • Access the Event Idea Generator here
  • Access the Event Name Generator here

If you are looking for a virtual events platform to bring your newly generated event plan to life - check out Remo.co. Remo is an immersive virtual event platform that helps create authentic conversations that drive meaningful relationships. In Remo, you simply walk around the room and interact with other people, just like you would in-person. You can create personalized, stunning and eye-catching custom spaces to host all kinds of virtual gatherings - from global events to remote work meetings. Click here for more information.

Contact Information

Hoyin Cheung
CEO & Founder
hoyin@remo.co

SOURCE: Remo USA Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762001/Remo-Virtual-Event-Platform-Offers-Free-AI-Tools-to-Supercharge-Event-Planning-Process

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.