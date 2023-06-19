Telenor and Hafslund are building Norway's most secure and energy-efficient commercial centres for national data storage

Oslo, 19 June 2023 - The criteria for security and sustainability are tightening at the same time as Norway is digitising at a historic rate. Together with partners, Telenor and Hafslund are establishing a company that will build secure and energy-efficient data centres in the Oslo area.

"Data centres are, in many ways, the digital heart of any business. This is where the data flows to and from, which involves high quality, security and energy efficiency requirements. Together with Hafslund and partners, we will now establish Norway's most secure commercial data centre operator, with a strong focus on sustainable solutions", says Sigve Brekke, CEO of Telenor.

While Telenor has a unique position as the country's leading telecoms operator, Hafslund is one of Norway's largest energy and infrastructure groups. HitecVision invests in developing energy companies in Norway and Europe, and Analysys Mason is a leading consulting agency in telecom, media and technology. This partnership offers concrete solutions to customers who demand a safe and energy-efficient location to store data critical to society.

"Backed by Norwegian-managed capital, this partnership will help resolve a significant issue in an increasingly digital society. Norwegian security authorities have requested the establishment of data centres and cloud services for sensitive information, functions and infrastructure of importance to national security interests in Norway. By creating this company, we are facilitating that sensitive data across sectors is stored and delivered safely on Norwegian soil", says Brekke.

The investment will contribute to establishing more Norwegian data centers and thus increase the possibility that digital services can be produced within the country's borders, which gives a greater degree of national control and better safeguarding of functions critical to society. The new company is part-owned by Telenor (31.7%), Hafslund (31.7%), HitecVision (31.7%) and Analysys Mason in Norway (5.0%).

Three new datacentres

Together with its partners, Telenor and Hafslund aim for the new company to be a leading player within colocation data centres. This entails the supply of servers and other hardware from private and public businesses with high security and efficient energy consumption requirements.

The new company's ambition is to build three data centres, with a total capacity of 40 MW, in the capital region. The data centres will be colocation facilities for several tenants. Telenor Norway will deploy its own infrastructure, with associated strict security requirements. The development of the first data centre in Oslo will start towards the end of 2023.

Safe and sustainable

The new company will build and operate safe, energy-efficient data centres with solid and secure owners. Instead of leaving servers tucked away in basements, the new company makes it possible for businesses to move servers and critical IT infrastructure inside state-of-the-art data centres. This aids businesses and society from unnecessarily high electricity consumption and lays the foundation for more efficient and responsible operations. Together with Norway's largest district heating supplier, Hafslund Oslo Celsio, the company has ambitions to design data centres with efficient solutions for reusing excess heat. The data centres, therefore, become a valuable contributor to a circular economy in Oslo municipality.

"Establishing these data centres will be an important contribution to enabling Norway's green transformation and digitalisation. With solutions to reuse excess heat, the data centres will free up power consumption for heating and thus provide energy-efficient solutions necessary to reach Oslo's and Norway's climate goals", says Finn Bjørn Ruyter, CEO of Hafslund

Facts about the company:

The new company will build secure and energy-efficient data centres in Oslo.

The company's ambition is to build three data centres, with a total capacity of 40 MW, in the capital region.

The data centres will be colocation facilities for several tenants, and Telenor Norway will deploy its own infrastructure with associated strict security requirements.

The development of the first data centre in Oslo will start towards the end of 2023, and the data centres will not have customers who mine cryptocurrency.

Telenor, Hafslund and HitecVision each own 31,667% of the company, while Analysys Mason owns 4,999%.



