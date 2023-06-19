DJ Polymetal: Board changes

Polymetal International plc (the "Company") announces that Paul Ostling is stepping down from the Board of Directors effective immediately.

"Paul's valuable contributions to the development of our Company have been greatly appreciated. We are sincerely grateful for his dedicated efforts and wealth of experience. We will initiate the search for a new candidate to fill the Board position in due course", said Evgueni Konovalenko, Senior Independent Director of Polymetal international plc on behalf of the Board.

Effective immediately, the composition of the Company's Board Committees are as follows:

-- The Audit and Risk Committee: Steven Dashevsky (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Richard Sharko.

-- The Remuneration Committee: Richard Sharko (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Janat Berdalina.

-- The Nomination Committee: Evgueni Konovalenko (Chair), Janat Berdalina, Pascale Perez.

-- The Safety and Sustainability Committee: Janat Berdalina (Chair), Vitaly Nesis, Steven Dashevsky, PascalePerez.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal International plc ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

