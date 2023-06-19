3BL Alerts: Crowley's Second Annual Sustainability Report Details Progress on Environmental Strategy and Continued Commitment to Employees

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / 3BL Alerts

Crowley has released its second annual sustainability report, which details progress toward its sustainability goals in 2022 and previews continued efforts for 2023 and beyond. The report demonstrates how Crowley has accelerated the integration of sustainability throughout its business, which includes advancing its decarbonization strategy, evolving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) goals and establishing new and enhanced business growth and priorities, among other accomplishments.

"We have been able to advance, and even exceed, some of the goals laid out in our inaugural report," said Tom Crowley, chairman and CEO. "This year was about our people, listening to feedback and taking action to continue to build a strong company culture. The progress we made in just one year speaks to our employees' dedication and vision, which aligns with the importance of these issues to our business, customers and other partners."

Additional Report Highlights

Environment and Climate

Published short-term emissions reduction goals and initial results toward its long-term goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Established Crowley Wind Services, a new business unit that supports offshore wind development. Crowley already has plans for offshore wind development in Salem, Massachusetts, and Humboldt Bay, California, and is building a service operations vessel for the wind industry.

Received a $14.6 million grant to electrify its terminal at JAXPORT and reduce emissions. This, in part, contributes to Crowley's vision for a "Port of the Future" that illustrates how new zero- and low-emission technologies could be integrated to optimize performance, enhance efficiency and reduce climate impact of port infrastructure.

Partnered with various NGOs, industry groups and companies to support its sustainability strategy in the U.S. and Central America. For example, Crowley has partnered with EcoVadis to assess supplier sustainability practices across its value chain.

People and Communities

Formalized its DE&I plan, including representation strategy and goals for women, LGBTQ+ and Black employees.

Reevaluated its bonus structure to better align with values and strategic goals, which will consider DE&I, sustainability and safety performance alongside financial metrics and career-specific performance evaluation.

Developed a strategy for partnerships to address the industry shortage of qualified maritime workers, including improved benefits and work environments, simplified credentialing and training on emerging technologies and greater outreach and promotion.

Achieved 40% of procurement spend on small business suppliers, surpassing its 2030 goal.

To read Crowley's 2022 sustainability report, visit www.crowley.com/sustainability.

