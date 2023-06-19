Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2023) - Flowing Lithium Exploration Corp (privately held) announces that Chief Executive Officer Bruce Wiebe will attend the 15th Annual Fast markets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Americas annual event (the "Fast markets Conference") from June 20 to June 22, 2023 in Las Vegas. The Fast markets Conference is one of the largest global forums focused on lithium and battery raw materials. During the conference, Mr. Malhi is scheduled to meet with a variety of industry participants, particularly within the lithium global supply chain.

Industry participants who wish to connect with the Company at the conference are requested to contact the company at bruce.wiebe@solidrock-solutions.com or kal@bullruncapital.ca.

About Flowing Lithium Exploration Corp.

Flowing Lithium currently holds 100% mineral rights over approximately 210 k acres in southeastern Saskatchewan, in the Duperow formation, a region that has proven to have high grade lithium brine in the with exceptional water flow rates. Flowing Lithium's mineral titles are strategically positioned over known reservoirs that are devoid of hydrocarbons and are therefore less complicated for certain DLE processes and fully sweet (no H2S) resulting in lower CAPEX and OPEX while being safer for the environment.

Flowing Lithium Exploration Corp is a privately held lithium exploration and development company dedicated to developing high-grade lithium brines in Saskatchewan, Canada, through exploration using sound geological modeling practices.

Flowing Lithium is advancing and de-risking these holdings with a goal to complete a go public transaction in the coming months on the ASX, CSE or TSX-V or a combination of these stock exchanges.

