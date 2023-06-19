Recalling a memorable anniversary day

The Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) saga started 90 years ago in the back office of the Frechin family pharmacy in Lure, Franche Comté (East of France). The company is now among the top 10 animal health companies in the world, nine decades and three generations later, but its DNA is still rooted in Lure, in this Haute-Saône village.

Over 700 current and former employees and retirees of the company from Lure and all over France gathered there on June 16, 2023, to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Vetoquinol. Around the world all 2,500 members of Vetoquinol workforce participated in an international celebration of this anniversary on the same day. To celebrate this exceptional year with the 24 affiliates of the group, video conferences have been organized.

To start, all the French participants gathered at 5 p.m. in Lure for a welcome cocktail and a welcome speech from Matthieu Frechin, the company's general manager. The Group Chairman, Etienne Frechin, spoke after him.

To illustrate the transition between the past and present time three pairs, each made up of a working person and a retired person, have also shared their experiences while highlighting the differences and similarities between earlier work operations and current ones.

Vetoquinol employees then got together to put on a collective performance, creating a human Vetoquinol logo and the number 90.

The guests then took part in a giant banquet. It was quite a feat of gastronomy and logistics, where everyone enjoyed this enchanted moment, punctuated by a superb birthday cake and the unveiling of a commemorative sculpture.

The evening continued in a festive atmosphere on the dance floor and around the various recreational workshops, from mölkky to babyfoot, not forgetting the photo booth to immortalize this extraordinary evening.

It's not every day you turn 90: HAPPY BIRTHDAY VETOQUINOL!

