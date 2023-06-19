Mondi Plc - Publication of Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2023

Mondi plc

Mondi plc (Mondi), a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, has launched its Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework (the "SLB Framework"). The SLB Framework supports the future issuance of Sustainability-Linked Bond transactions and aligns bonds issued under it with our ambitious sustainability targets. The SLB Framework is aligned with the ICMA Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles 2020 and has been independently assessed by ISS ESG.

The Mondi Action Plan 2030 ("MAP2030") is the Group's sustainability framework which sets out targets and milestones in order for the Group to meet its sustainability commitments. A key pillar of MAP2030 is taking action on climate. Mondi is among the first packaging and paper companies with Net-Zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), committing us to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3.

The sustainability performance targets in the SLB Framework align with our Net-Zero targets and contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13 Climate Action and are:

· Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 46.2% in aggregate by 2030 compared to 2019

· Reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 27.5% by 2030 compared to 2019

Separately, Mondi Finance plc and Mondi Finance Europe GmbH published the prospectus in connection with the €3,000,000,000 Guaranteed Euro Medium Term Note Programme (EMTN programme).

Mike Powell, Mondi's Chief Financial Officer, said:

'Mondi is a leader in sustainability and setting up this sustainably-linked bond framework for the future issuance of Sustainability-Linked Bonds builds on our strategy of aligning our debt with our MAP2030 targets and is an important step in our sustainability journey.This builds on the sustainability linked revolving credit facility we signed in 2021 and further embeds sustainability into our capital structure in line with our purpose to be Sustainable by Design."



Mondi's SLB Framework, Second Party Opinion and EMTN Prospectus are available at:

https://www.mondigroup.com/en/investors/debt-investors/

