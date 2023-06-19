Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 12 to June 16, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
12/06/2023
301,097
54.250009
16,334,514.96
XPAR
12/06/2023
150,000
54.258585
8,138,787.75
CEUX
12/06/2023
40,000
54.258085
2,170,323.40
TQEX
12/06/2023
25,000
54.254389
1,356,359.73
AQEU
13/06/2023
312,282
54.125099
16,902,294.17
XPAR
13/06/2023
140,000
54.134042
7,578,765.88
CEUX
13/06/2023
40,000
54.136682
2,165,467.28
TQEX
13/06/2023
25,000
54.138717
1,353,467.93
AQEU
14/06/2023
311,375
54.215585
16,881,377.78
XPAR
14/06/2023
140,000
54.236276
7,593,078.64
CEUX
14/06/2023
40,000
54.233466
2,169,338.64
TQEX
14/06/2023
25,000
54.246886
1,356,172.15
AQEU
15/06/2023
316,293
53.713357
16,989,158.83
XPAR
15/06/2023
140,000
53.710045
7,519,406.30
CEUX
15/06/2023
40,000
53.716794
2,148,671.76
TQEX
15/06/2023
25,000
53.709728
1,342,743.20
AQEU
16/06/2023
313,368
53.998739
16,921,476.84
XPAR
16/06/2023
140,000
54.040155
7,565,621.70
CEUX
16/06/2023
40,000
54.042720
2,161,708.80
TQEX
16/06/2023
25,000
54.047356
1,351,183.90
AQEU
Total
2,589,415
54.066235
139,999,919.62
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
