In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 12 to June 16, 2023:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 12/06/2023 301,097 54.250009 16,334,514.96 XPAR 12/06/2023 150,000 54.258585 8,138,787.75 CEUX 12/06/2023 40,000 54.258085 2,170,323.40 TQEX 12/06/2023 25,000 54.254389 1,356,359.73 AQEU 13/06/2023 312,282 54.125099 16,902,294.17 XPAR 13/06/2023 140,000 54.134042 7,578,765.88 CEUX 13/06/2023 40,000 54.136682 2,165,467.28 TQEX 13/06/2023 25,000 54.138717 1,353,467.93 AQEU 14/06/2023 311,375 54.215585 16,881,377.78 XPAR 14/06/2023 140,000 54.236276 7,593,078.64 CEUX 14/06/2023 40,000 54.233466 2,169,338.64 TQEX 14/06/2023 25,000 54.246886 1,356,172.15 AQEU 15/06/2023 316,293 53.713357 16,989,158.83 XPAR 15/06/2023 140,000 53.710045 7,519,406.30 CEUX 15/06/2023 40,000 53.716794 2,148,671.76 TQEX 15/06/2023 25,000 53.709728 1,342,743.20 AQEU 16/06/2023 313,368 53.998739 16,921,476.84 XPAR 16/06/2023 140,000 54.040155 7,565,621.70 CEUX 16/06/2023 40,000 54.042720 2,161,708.80 TQEX 16/06/2023 25,000 54.047356 1,351,183.90 AQEU Total 2,589,415 54.066235 139,999,919.62

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

