GRIT Capital and DealMaker Form Strategic Partnership to Democratize Investment Opportunities

Creating a new standard in online capital formation by combining the prowess of a top-tier capital markets tech provider with one of the fastest expanding financial media platforms in North America.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / DealMaker, a market leader in online capital raising, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with GRIT Capital ("GRIT"), a disruptive financial media platform. GRIT Capital has a network of over 1.2 million investors, and combines communities, content, and creators on its journey to becoming the world's fastest-growing investor network - it's a platform built by investors for investors to connect, learn, and access investment insights and opportunities.

GRIT x DealMaker Form Strategic Partnership

DealMaker, with a track record of over 770 offerings and $1.84 billion USD in processed payments, has made a significant impact in the North American capital markets. This strategic partnership is set to leverage GRIT's substantial media network and DealMaker's innovative technology and expertise in digital capital formation to improve access to investment opportunities and drive forward the capital markets.

In a move set to redefine the space, GRIT and DealMaker have entered a strategic partnership that promises immense opportunities for both. DealMaker Reach's issuers raising capital on its tech will gain access to GRIT's vast network of millions of investors all over North America and beyond. Meanwhile, GRIT will show best-in-class investment opportunities to its audience as DealMaker Reach will run targeted media buys.

This alliance is more than mutually beneficial-it also cultivates a reservoir of industry knowledge. Aggregate data will offer significant insights, allowing both companies to refine their strategies and enhance future initiatives. Together, GRIT and DealMaker are setting the stage for a new era in online capital raising, and bringing 'big data' to the forefront of retail investing.

"I'm thrilled about our partnership with DealMaker; it heralds a new era in capital raising. The JOBS Act has transformed investment, allowing companies to raise up to $75 million online from a diverse range of investors. This democratization has unlocked opportunities once exclusive to the top 1%. Now, anyone with an iPhone can invest in the next big thing like Uber. This partnership with DealMaker transcends mere capital-it's about empowering everyone to invest, enjoy the rewards, and actively shape the future of innovation," says Genevieve Roch-Decter, CEO and Founder of GRIT Capital.

The strategic partnership supports thought leadership in the space as well, as both Rebecca and Genevieve have deep capital markets industry knowledge, and offer a unique 'outside of the box' viewpoint on trends and what's next in the space. This partnership provides DealMaker with an exclusive opportunity to acquire up to 10% of GRIT's common shares at a 10% discount to the price of the next upcoming financing round. This presents a unique investment opportunity, further solidifying the strategic alliance between the two companies.

"We are really excited for our partners and issuers," says Rebecca Kacaba, CEO and Co-Founder of DealMaker. "To have a rapidly expanding strategic media partner with a growing audience of 1.2 million engaged subscribers is a powerful tool in our toolbelt. GRIT's growth trajectory and dynamic brand are a great fit for our partners and issuers alike."

About GRIT Capital

GRIT Capital Corporation is a financial media platform democratizing investment knowledge built by former +$100MM money manager Genevieve Roch-Decter. GRIT's mission is to democratize Wall Street insights held by the 1% and make them available to the other 99%. GRIT offers its subscribers detailed analysis on the stock market, with an attitude. Stripping away jargon and fluff - GRIT has a no-nonsense approach that its readers unapologetically love. Through special personalities, unique expertise and an incessant drive to deliver ROI, GRIT is building the next global media powerhouse. Ranked the #1 Free Finance newsletter on Substack, the platform has over +1.2 million investors in their network. Please visit GRIT Capital for more information.

About DealMaker

DealMaker is on a mission to create the most sophisticated capital markets tools on the planet, empowering capital to flow faster. It offers a suite of primary issuance, shareholder management, and capital raising solutions that includes equity crowdfunding, investor ranking algorithms, and data/analytical tools to support all capital raise types and all securities. Its innovative technology was designed to enable organizations to own and control exempt market raises to get the money they need, faster. DealMaker works for their issuers: putting brands and founders back in control to run streamlined, successful capital raises. Its mission is to turn the process of raising capital into simple eCommerce. The company's offices are located in Toronto, Austin, Texas, and Tampa, Florida. Visit DealMaker.tech for more information.

