TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 19-Jun-2023 / 18:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: X Disclosure triggered due to the legal closing of the merger between UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG and the aggregation of the relevant interest of both companies as upon closing Credit Suisse Group AG ceased to exist and UBS Group AG was the surviving entity. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. UBS AG 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 12 Jun 2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 3.97 % 1.79 % 5.75 % 507431033 Previous 4.09 % 0.88 % 4.97 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505 0 20123624 0 % 3.97 % Total 20123624 3.97 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Right to recall lent shares At any time 1833897 0.36 % Right to recall undetermined at any time 1031644 0.2 % Right of use over shares At any time 627561 0.12 % Right of use over At any time 10888 0 % Convertibles Long Call Option 16/06/2023 - 20/06/2025 1740705 0.34 % Long Call Option 15/12/2023 84000 0.02 % Total 5328695 1.05 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in % Exchangable bonds 16/04/2028 27/05/2021 -30/03/ Physical 498674 0.1 % (DE000A3E5KG2) 2028 Swaps on Baskets 30/01/2024- 04/02/ Cash 33663 0.01 % 2026 Short Put Option 16/06/2023 - 20/06/ Physical 2443946 0.48 % 2025 Short Put Option 20/12/2024- 18/12/ Physical 755520 0.15 % 2026 Call option 16/06/2023 Cash 10214 0 % Total 3742017 0.74 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: % of voting rights (if % of voting rights through Total of both (if at Name at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or least 5% or more) more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.62 % % % UBS Switzerland AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.62 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.62 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) % % % Ltd UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.62 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) % % % Ltd UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.62 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.62 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % %

