The "Global Asphalt Pavers Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Type, By Pavement Width Analysis Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global asphalt pavers market size was valued at USD 2135 million in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 2228.94 million in 2022 to USD 3284 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period (2023-2030).

Asphalt pavers are machines that are used to lay asphalt on roads, bridges, parking lots, and other surfaces. They are a crucial component of the construction industry and are used to create smooth and durable surfaces that can withstand heavy traffic and harsh weather conditions.

The global asphalt pavers market has been growing steadily in recent years due to the increasing demand for better infrastructure and road networks.

Segments covered in this report

Asphalt Pavers Market has been segmented based on type, pavement width analysis, and region. Based on type, the Asphalt Pavers Market is segmented into track pavers, wheel pavers screeds, and asphalt pavers.

Based on the pavement width, the Asphalt Pavers Market is segmented into less than 2.5 meters, 2.5 5 meters more than 5 meters. Based on region, the asphalt pavers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

Driver

The global asphalt pavers market is the growing need for better road networks and infrastructure. With increasing urbanization and population growth, there is a greater demand for efficient transportation systems that can connect people and goods quickly and safely.

This has led to a rise in government spending on infrastructure projects, which has boosted the demand for asphalt pavers. the market is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices.

Asphalt pavers that use recycled materials and emit fewer greenhouse gases are becoming more popular, especially in developed countries where environmental regulations are strict.

Restraint

The growing demand for asphalt pavers, there are some factors that are hindering market growth. One of the major restraints is the high cost of asphalt pavers, which makes them unaffordable for small and medium-sized construction companies.

Additionally, the maintenance and repair costs of these machines are also high, which adds to the overall cost of construction projects.

Market Trends

The global asphalt pavers market is the adoption of advanced technologies. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating new technologies such as GPS, telematics, and automation to make their machines more efficient and easier to operate. This has led to an increase in productivity and a reduction in construction time and costs.

The development of compact and lightweight asphalt pavers. These machines are more maneuverable and can be used in tight spaces where larger machines cannot fit. This has made them popular for small-scale construction projects such as parking lots and driveways.

