Big Time Battery: A Hole-in-One Solution for Golf Carts: PowerStar's Innovative 48 Volt Golf Cart Battery

POWERSTAR LAUNCHES REVOLUTIONARY 48 Volt 105 Amp Hour LIFEP04 LITHIUM BATTERY for GOLF CARTS

MINOOKA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / PowerStar, a national leader in the high-performance battery market, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking, 48 Volt 105AH LifePO4 Lithium Battery for golf carts. Designed to replace traditional 6 & 8 Volt golf cart batteries in 48 Volt golf cart systems, the new offering promises unmatched power, longevity, and efficiency that elevates the standards for electric golf carts everywhere on any course.

PowerStar's latest innovation utilizes Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) technology, known for its impressive energy density, superior thermal stability, and outstanding cycle life. With these advancements, the 48-volt 105AH (Amp Hour) battery guarantees an extended lifespan and remarkable durability, drastically reducing the frequency of battery replacements and lowering the total cost of ownership.

In addition to its impressive specs, PowerStar's new battery is engineered with the environment in mind. Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries are recognized for their environmentally friendly profile compared to other lithium-ion batteries. With zero emissions and recyclable components, the PowerStar battery is a cleaner, greener choice for golf courses and individual users.

Aiming to enhance the user experience, PowerStar has included a 22 amp charger with the new battery. This high-efficiency charger not only ensures a faster charge but also extends the battery life by employing advanced charging techniques, reducing downtime, and keeping the golf carts ready for action.

"With our new 48 volt 105 amp hour LiFePO4 battery, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in golf cart technology," said PowerStar's Founder, Donald Sweeney. "By combining increased performance, longevity, and environmental responsibility, we are setting a new industry standard and reinforcing our commitment to driving innovation in the battery market."

Keep in mind this battery is actually 51 Volts but is engineered with a specialized Battery Management System (BMS) specifically designed for 48 Volt applications like golf carts and other electric vehicles.

The 48-volt 105-amp hour LiFePO4 Lithium Battery is now available at authorized PowerStar retailers and online at www.bigtimebattery.com.

About PowerStar:

PowerStar is a pioneering global manufacturer of high-performance batteries. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PowerStar delivers reliable, technologically advanced battery solutions for a wide range of applications. PowerStar has been supplying the world with batteries for over 20 years.



Contact Information

Donald Sweeney

GM

donny@batteryjack.com

815-467-6464

