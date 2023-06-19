Anzeige
Montag, 19.06.2023
WKN: 893161 | ISIN: US5006311063
Seaborg Technologies: KEPCO Nuclear Fuel, GS Engineering & Construction, and Seaborg sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Fuel Salt production

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KEPCO Nuclear Fuel (KNF), GS Engineering & Construction, and Seaborg have announced a collaboration to investigate the feasibility of developing a LEU fuel salt production facility in South Korea. The three companies share the common vision of pursuing a position within fluoride fuel salt supply for the global 4th generation nuclear energy market.

Signing ceremony between KEPCO Nuclear Fuel, GS E&C, and Seaborg

Seaborg's CMSR uses a low enriched fluoride fuel salt which is not yet commercially available. KNF brings extensive nuclear fuel production and fluorides handling knowledge, while GS E&C have broad experience in a variety of engineering and construction projects. Seaborg is engaged with a number of research partners covering different aspects of the fuel salt and its properties, and the partners thus have a solid foundation to investigate the path to commercialisation of fuel salt production.

Mr. Choi Ik-Soo, (President & CEO, KEPCO NUCLEAR FUEL.)

"KEPCO Nuclear Fuel wants to explore adding molten salt fuel for 4th generation reactors to our portfolio, enabling us to stay on the forefront of nuclear fuel development in a strive to serve our clients", said Mr. Choi Ik-Soo (President & CEO, KEPCO NUCLEAR FUEL.)

Mr. Kim Young-Shin (CTO, GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION)

"The development within molten salt reactors looks promising, and nuclear fuel for 4th generation reactors is a very interesting business opportunity for GS E&C, which fits very well with our long-term strategic goals", said Mr. Kim Young-Shin (CTO, GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION)

Mr. Navid Samandari (CEO, SEABORG)

"We are excited to enter a collaboration with such esteemed companies bringing us one step closer to securing LEU fuel salt for our CMSR. This agreement further strengthens Seaborg's engagement with Korean industrial partners," said Mr. Navid Samandari (CEO, SEABORG)

Contact:
Kate Hesager, kate.hesager@seaborg.com, +45 31213034

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105385/Seaborg_KNF_GS_signing.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kepco-nuclear-fuel-gs-engineering--construction-and-seaborg-sign-a-memorandum-of-understanding-for-fuel-salt-production-301854682.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
