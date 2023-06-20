Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2023) - Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") and Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes", together with Steppe Gold, the "Companies") are pleased to announce that the shareholders of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Shareholders") approved the previously announced acquisition by Steppe Gold of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (each, an "Anacortes Share") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) at a special meeting of Anacortes Shareholders held on June 19, 2023.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Anacortes Shareholders will receive 0.4532 (the "Exchange Ratio") of a common share of Steppe Gold (each, a "Steppe Common Share") for each Anacortes Share held. Outstanding Anacortes warrants will be cancelled and exchanged for the applicable warrant consideration, and vested in-the-money Anacortes options will be exercised into Anacortes Shares on a cashless basis and such Anacortes Shares will be exchanged for Steppe Common Shares. All of the out-of-the-money Anacortes options will be cancelled without payment.

The detailed voting results regarding the special resolution to approve the Arrangement are as follows:

A total of 20,059,716 Anacortes Shares were voted, representing 47.11% of the total issued and outstanding Anacortes Shares.

Of the votes cast, 19,933,703 Anacortes Shares, or 99.37%, were voted in favour of the resolution.

Of the votes cast by minority shareholders (being those Anacortes Shares beneficially owned or controlled by shareholders other than James A. Currie, whose votes must be excluded from the minority vote in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions), 19,350,370 Anacortes Shares, or 99.35%, were voted in favour of the resolution.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to receipt of the final order (the "Final Order") of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), and certain other customary closing conditions. The application for the Final Order is scheduled for June 21, 2023. Assuming that all conditions to closing of the Arrangement are satisfied or waived, the Arrangement is expected to become effective on or about June 22, 2023.

Following the completion of the Arrangement, the Anacortes Shares will be de-listed from, and will not be available for trading on, the TSXV, and an application will be made for Anacortes to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions.

For more information, see the Companies' news releases filed on March 6, 2023, April 18, 2023, May 8, 2023, and May 24, 2023.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

About Anacortes

Anacortes is a growth-oriented gold company in the Americas, which owns a 100% interest in the Tres Cruces gold project located in Peru.

For further information, please contact:

Steppe Gold

Bataa Tumur-Ochir

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street 19A, Sukhbaatar District 1, Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia

Tel: +976 7732 1914

Anacortes

Kin Communications Inc.

Tel: 604-684-6730

Email: XYZ@kincommunications.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

