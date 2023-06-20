As part of Capture.Now, Technip Energies introduces Canopy by T.EN an integrated suite of flexible and modular post-combustion carbon capture solutions, powered by Shell CANSOLV CO 2 Capture System.

Technip Energies (T.EN) recently announced the launch of Capture.Now, a strategic platform that brings all its Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) technologies and solutions under one umbrella. Building on this new platform to further its ambition to lead the CCUS market, T.EN is launching Canopy by T.EN, an integrated range of configurable modular post-combustion carbon capture solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230619124014/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

These solutions are adapted to emitters of all sizes, with capacity ranging from pilots to large installations across industries and locations, allowing them to capture carbon with confidence and meet their emission-reduction targets efficiently and affordably.

For small emitters (<1 Mtpa) capturing a substantial market share globally and who account for 80% of all emitters in Europe and the US(1), T.EN has introduced the Canopy C200 solution, the flagship modularized product of the Canopy by T.EN range. This product is the only 200 Ktpa solution currently available as a standard, configurable, modularized solution. Canopy C200, offered to clients alongside a range of services, allows them to de-risk their CCUS development, optimize CAPEX and OPEX and maximize value.

Christophe Malaurie, SVP Decarbonization Solutions of Technip Energies, stated: "We are very pleased to introduce Canopy by T.EN as a first proof point for the recently launched Capture.Now platform. This unique offer builds on our longstanding partnership with Shell Catalysts Technologies to bring to market a range of optimized and reliable carbon capture solutions including the Canopy C200 modular solution, allowing any type of emitter to decarbonize its operations quickly, efficiently, and affordably. With Canopy by T.EN, Technip Energies is shaping the future of the CCUS industry, and is more than ever positioned as a reliable and committed partner to its clients in their journey to net zero."

(1) Source: Rystad Energy

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 35 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") trading over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of Technip Energies' operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," "may," "estimate," "outlook," and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Technip Energies' current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on Technip Energies. While Technip Energies believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Technip Energies will be those that Technip Energies anticipates.

All of Technip Energies' forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond Technip Energies' control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Technip Energies' historical experience and Technip Energies' present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see Technip Energies' risk factors set forth in Technip Energies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include amendment no. 4 to Technip Energies' registration statement on Form F-1 filed on February 11, 2021.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. Technip Energies undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230619124014/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Phil Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 20 7585 5051

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media relations

Stella Fumey

Director Press Relations Digital Communications

Tel: +33 (1) 85 67 40 95

Email: Stella Fumey

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations Social Media Lead

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne