Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a leading aerospace tier one, announced today that it has won contracts with Boeing for the supply of wiring systems for the 737 and 767 programs, both for military and commercial variants. Manufacturing will begin in Q3 2023.

Latecoere's Interconnection Systems Division will supply electrical wire bundles and junction boxes for the Boeing 737 program; and rack assemblies for the Boeing 767 program, a first in the cooperation history between both partners.

The contracts signed in January 2023 address both commercial and military variants for the Boeing 737 (737 MAX and P-8 Multi-Mission Maritime Patrol Aircraft) and for the Boeing 767 (767-300 Freighter). The 737 MAX's wiring systems meet a high level of variability in order to meet the specific needs of airlines. Latecoere's expertise will be particularly useful in order to lead the successful industrialization of these complex references.

Manufacturing will be operated at Latecoere's Hermosillo facility in Mexico from Q3 2023. The Group capitalizes on its North American footprint to address the needs of the local market with upper efficiency. Latecoere's Hermosillo operations is a rational choice for US based aerospace and defense firms looking for world class near-shore options.

Greg Huttner, Latecoere Group Deputy CEO and Interconnection Systems Division CEO, stated: "Capitalizing on our growing North American presence and building on our first EWIS (Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems) cooperation for the 777X, Latecoere Interconnection Systems strengthens its business relationship with Boeing and further positions itself as a strategic EWIS partner for the future.

More on the wiring systems:

Electrical wire bundles are designed to deliver power and data to various systems throughout the aircraft. They are critical components that must meet rigorous safety and reliability standards to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the aircraft.

Junction boxes are used to connect multiple wires together and provide a secure and reliable electrical connection.

Rack assemblies are used to house and organize electronic equipment and other components in the aircraft.

________________________________________________________

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading industry manufacturers (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in two business areas:

Aerostructures (55% of sales): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts rods and customer services;

Interconnection Systems (45% of sales): wiring, avionic racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems and customer services.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group employed 5,918 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR0000032278 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230619809236/en/

Contacts:

Thierry Mahé Media Relations

+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85

LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero