Knowliom-CMS: Transforming Saudi Arabia's Cultural Landscape: A Joint Venture by Zamil Trade and Services, Knowliom and Chargeurs Museum Studio Announced at the French-Saudi Investment Forum

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zamil Trade and Services, Knowliom and Chargeurs Museum Studio have joined forces to create Knowliom-CMS, a joint venture limited liability company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Knowliom-CMS aims to revolutionise tourism and culture by providing comprehensive services that encompass advisory, creative, and delivery solutions for museums, exhibitions and cultural assets.

The announcement of the joint venture took place during a signing ceremony at the French-Saudi Investment Forum held on June 19, 2023, in Paris, France. The forum was led by His Excellency Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih, the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, and brought together esteemed chairpersons from all three companies: Nasser AlZamil, Riyadh AlZamil, and Michaël Fribourg. The forum showcased the thriving private sector investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and featured high-level panel discussions. During one such panel, Michaël Fribourg emphasized the significant economic growth potential of the Knowliom-CMS joint venture in driving tourism and positioning Saudi Arabia as a cultural hub. Distinguished leaders from the tourism and cultural sectors, including Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority; Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority; and Fahad AlObailan, Chief Tourism Officer of AlMosafer, part of Seera Group, were also present, further emphasising the importance of the collaboration.

Abdulaziz AlSulaim, CEO of the new entity, stated, "Knowliom-CMS stands at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's cultural renaissance. With immense honour, our dedicated team in Riyadh endeavors to support our clients in creating unforgettable cultural experiences for both residents and visitors throughout the Kingdom. We aim to provide an entire supply chain of services that will showcase the rich mosaic of Saudi Arabian traditions, catapulting the nation into a transformative era of enriching guest interactions."

Knowliom-CMS will become part of the renowned Chargeurs Museum Studio group, the world's largest studio dedicated to comprehensive cultural services for museums, arts, brands, real estate, and experience markets. This integration allows the Chargeurs Museum Studio group to extend its global presence and incorporate local and regional knowledge within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The partnership with Knowliom-CMS will play a significant role in fostering the development of cultural experiences within institutions, museums, and guest experience activities throughout the country.

"We envisage a future where Saudi Arabia emerges as a prominent global hub for culture and attractions, enchanting visitors, fostering talent, and igniting sustainable growth. With the collaborative efforts of Knowliom-CMS, we are pooling resources to create immersive experiences that exalt the distinctive heritage, traditions, and narratives of Saudi Arabia, captivating audiences from every corner of the world," expressed Delphine de Canecaude, CEO of Chargeurs Museum Studio.

The establishment of Knowliom-CMS underscores the commitment of Zamil Trade and Services, Knowliom and Chargeurs Museum Studio to contribute to the development and preservation of cultural assets in Saudi Arabia. The joint venture represents a significant step towards elevating Saudi Arabia's global standing in the museum and cultural asset sectors, fostering cultural exchange, and creating immersive experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide.

