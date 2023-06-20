Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938 | Ticker-Symbol: CPD
Frankfurt
20.06.23
08:11 Uhr
0,014 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.06.2023 | 08:06
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 19

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

CEO Dealings - Market Share Purchase

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its CEO, Mr. Fady Khallouf, has purchased, on 16 June 2023, 450,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £0.016 each.

Following this purchase Mr Fady Khallouf holds in total 10,875,455 shares representing 4.45% of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Appendix

The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulations as follows:

Fady Khallouf, CEO purchased 450,000 shares at £0.016 per share on 16 June 2023.

1.Details of PDMR/ person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameFady Khallouf
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification of purchase of shares
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameCadogan Energy Solutions plc
b)LEI213800JIBKL29FAK1213
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 3 pence each



GB00B12WC938
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.016 450,000

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

450,000
£0.016
e)Date of the transaction16 June 2023
f)Place of the transactionXLON
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.